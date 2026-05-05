Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

Summary of this article
Trump’s “Project Freedom” deploys major military assets to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore global shipping routes.
Tehran strikes commercial ships and a UAE oil port, signalling defiance and expanding the conflict zone.
The escalation threatens oil supply chains, undermines a fragile ceasefire, and raises fears of a broader regional war.
A Dramatic escalation in the Gulf unfolded on May 4 as former US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a large-scale military-backed operation aimed at reopening the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The move, positioned as a humanitarian effort to guide stranded commercial vessels, comes amid rising tensions with Iran and mounting disruptions to global energy flows.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, has effectively been choked by conflict in recent weeks. Hundreds of ships remain stranded, with supply chains and oil markets under severe strain. Trump’s initiative deploys extensive military assets—including warships, aircraft, and thousands of personnel—to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels.
However, Iran responded swiftly and aggressively. Reports indicate that Iranian forces struck multiple commercial ships in and around the strait, while also targeting a key oil port in the United Arab Emirates, triggering fires and further destabilising the region.
The confrontation marks the most serious escalation since a ceasefire was declared just weeks ago. Iranian officials warned that any foreign military presence in the waterway without coordination would be treated as a violation, signalling readiness for further retaliation.
Despite US claims that some vessels have successfully transited the strait under the new operation, early outcomes remain uncertain. Shipping traffic has not significantly resumed, and insurers and operators remain wary of escalating risks.
The situation has also widened geographically. Iranian missile and drone activity has extended beyond the strait itself, including strikes near UAE waters, indicating that the conflict zone is expanding rather than stabilising.