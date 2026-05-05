Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

A fragile ceasefire teeters as US-led naval intervention meets Iranian strikes, raising fears over global oil supply and a wider Middle East conflict.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
US Israel Iran war live Iran Israel war live Iran war live updates
President Donald Trump Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump’s “Project Freedom” deploys major military assets to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore global shipping routes.

  • Tehran strikes commercial ships and a UAE oil port, signalling defiance and expanding the conflict zone.

  • The escalation threatens oil supply chains, undermines a fragile ceasefire, and raises fears of a broader regional war.

A Dramatic escalation in the Gulf unfolded on May 4 as former US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a large-scale military-backed operation aimed at reopening the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The move, positioned as a humanitarian effort to guide stranded commercial vessels, comes amid rising tensions with Iran and mounting disruptions to global energy flows.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, has effectively been choked by conflict in recent weeks. Hundreds of ships remain stranded, with supply chains and oil markets under severe strain. Trump’s initiative deploys extensive military assets—including warships, aircraft, and thousands of personnel—to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels.

However, Iran responded swiftly and aggressively. Reports indicate that Iranian forces struck multiple commercial ships in and around the strait, while also targeting a key oil port in the United Arab Emirates, triggering fires and further destabilising the region.

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. - | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Trump remains firm on his prerequisite for a nuclear agreement. - AP; Representative image
Trump Discusses Iran Port Blockade With Oil Chiefs As Fuel Prices Surge
Destroy Any Iranian Gunboat Harassing Our Ships, Donald Trump Tells US Navy - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz
Donald Trump - Alex Brandon
Strait Talk: Is Trump’s Ambiguous Speech A Ploy To Lull Iran Into Lowering Its Guard At Hormuz?
Related Content

The confrontation marks the most serious escalation since a ceasefire was declared just weeks ago. Iranian officials warned that any foreign military presence in the waterway without coordination would be treated as a violation, signalling readiness for further retaliation.

Despite US claims that some vessels have successfully transited the strait under the new operation, early outcomes remain uncertain. Shipping traffic has not significantly resumed, and insurers and operators remain wary of escalating risks.

The situation has also widened geographically. Iranian missile and drone activity has extended beyond the strait itself, including strikes near UAE waters, indicating that the conflict zone is expanding rather than stabilising.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback

  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

  5. DC Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 48

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  4. Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion

  5. Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  3. Derided We Fell On Iran

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough