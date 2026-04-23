Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Summary of this article
Trump orders US Navy to target boats laying mines in Hormuz.
US intensifies mine-clearing operations amid blockade tensions.
Tanker seizure and possible US-Iran talks signal rising stakes.
US President Donald Trump has authorised the navy to use lethal force against vessels suspected of laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation in the standoff over the crucial maritime route.
“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
“Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” he added.
US naval forces are currently engaged in clearing operations in the Strait, with mine-sweeping activity being significantly ramped up following the directive.
The development comes as a fresh round of talks between the United States and Iran is expected, with Pakistan playing a role in efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table. Trump has indicated that discussions could take place “within 48 to 72 hours”.
Earlier on Thursday, the United States military seized another tanker allegedly linked to the smuggling of Iranian oil.
The directive follows a Pentagon briefing to the US Congress, which stated that removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global trade corridor facing major disruption — could take up to six months. The Pentagon also indicated that large-scale mine-clearing operations are unlikely to begin unless the conflict comes to an end.
(With inputs from HT)