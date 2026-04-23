Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Donald Trump orders US Navy to shoot mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz, escalates naval action as tanker seizure and possible US-Iran talks unfold.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump Iranian ships order, Strait of Hormuz crisis, US Navy shoot and kill order
Destroy Any Iranian Gunboat Harassing Our Ships, Donald Trump Tells US Navy File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump orders US Navy to target boats laying mines in Hormuz.

  • US intensifies mine-clearing operations amid blockade tensions.

  • Tanker seizure and possible US-Iran talks signal rising stakes.

US President Donald Trump has authorised the navy to use lethal force against vessels suspected of laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation in the standoff over the crucial maritime route.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” he added.

US naval forces are currently engaged in clearing operations in the Strait, with mine-sweeping activity being significantly ramped up following the directive.

The development comes as a fresh round of talks between the United States and Iran is expected, with Pakistan playing a role in efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table. Trump has indicated that discussions could take place “within 48 to 72 hours”.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States military seized another tanker allegedly linked to the smuggling of Iranian oil.

Related Content
Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist - null
Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
2 US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz In First Such Transit Since Iran War Began
US President Trump - AP
High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?
Related Content

The directive follows a Pentagon briefing to the US Congress, which stated that removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global trade corridor facing major disruption — could take up to six months. The Pentagon also indicated that large-scale mine-clearing operations are unlikely to begin unless the conflict comes to an end.

(With inputs from HT)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Stands Firm Amid Ruins; Ghazanfar Gets Dube For His Second

  2. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Pacer Nandre Burger Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

  3. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Akash Madhwal After Ayush Mhatre Injury

  4. How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Priyansh Arya Are Rewriting IPL Playbook - Fearlessness Beyond Their Age

  5. Cricket At LA 2028 Olympics: Knight Riders Home Base To Host Olympic Matches, Confirms ICC CEO

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 91.58% Turnout, Tamil Nadu Records Highest Ever Turnout

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Bengal’s Jangalmahal Area, Preparations Underway As Jhargram Goes To Polls

  3. Pahalgam One Year Later:  Families Of Victims Still Seek Answers 

  4. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  5. What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  2. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Islamabad Talks Stall But Ceasefire Holds

  5. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 91.58% Turnout, Tamil Nadu Records Highest Ever Turnout

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak