China Patrols Waters East of Taiwan Over Japan-Philippines Maritime Border Talks

China said it conducted coast guard patrols east of Taiwan in response to planned maritime boundary negotiations between Japan and the Philippines.
The development adds to regional tensions as China increases maritime activity around Taiwan and neighbouring waters.
China said on Monday it had carried out coast guard patrols in waters east of Taiwan, escalating objections to planned maritime boundary negotiations between Japan and the Philippines in an area Beijing claims falls within its jurisdiction.
The patrols came days after Tokyo and Manila announced plans to begin formal talks on delimiting the maritime boundary of their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves "in accordance with international law". China argues that the area under discussion includes waters east of Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory.
In a statement, the China Coast Guard said a flotilla had conducted "law enforcement" patrols east of Taiwan, though it did not specify the exact location.
“This is a necessary action taken in response to Japan and the Philippines’ unilateral announcement of the launch of maritime boundary delimitation negotiations in waters east of China’s Taiwan island, which seriously infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesman Jiang Lue said in the statement.
He also said the coastguard would continue to strengthen its control and management of the relevant waters and take concrete measures to “firmly safeguard [China’s] territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests”.
China's foreign ministry had earlier described the planned negotiations as "completely illegal, null and void", arguing that the talks involve waters over which Beijing claims sovereign rights.
Taiwan condemned the patrols and China's assertions of jurisdiction. Taiwan's coast guard said it monitored two Chinese vessels operating southeast of Orchid Island but that they did not enter restricted waters.
"The sovereignty of the Republic of China must not be infringed upon," Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement. "We are firmly committed to defending national sovereignty and ensuring the security of our waters."
Taiwan's foreign ministry also rejected Beijing's position, saying China had no authority to interfere in Taiwan's territorial sovereignty or maritime rights.
The latest move adds to growing tensions in the western Pacific, where China has increased military and coast guard activities around Taiwan. Taiwan's defence ministry has reported near-daily operations by Chinese aircraft and vessels around the island.
Last month, a Chinese coast guard vessel approached waters near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern South China Sea before withdrawing following a standoff with Taiwanese authorities.
Speaking in parliament, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said the military would support the coast guard when necessary.
"The navy will provide the necessary assistance in accordance with our joint cooperative protocols," he said.
The dispute comes amid broader regional tensions involving China, Japan and the Philippines, all of which have competing maritime interests in the western Pacific. Japan and the Philippines have deepened security cooperation in recent years as both countries respond to China's growing military presence in the region.
(with inputs from South China Morning Post and Reuters)