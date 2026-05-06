China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

Meeting comes ahead of Trump-Xi talks, with US urging Tehran to reopen key global shipping route.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
China Iran talks, Strait of Hormuz blockade
Strait of Hormuz Photo: WIKI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • China and Iran discuss Strait of Hormuz amid US pressure to reopen the route.

  • Talks held days before Trump’s Beijing visit for trade and security discussions.

  • US says military operations against Iran have ended, urges de-escalation.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi here amid mounting pressure on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping and reach a deal with the US to end the war.

Araghchi’s one-day visit comes a week ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned trip to Beijing from May 14 to 15 for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, a comprehensive trade deal.

Official media reports here said Wang and Araghchi, who is on his first visit to Beijing after the US-Iran war started, met to discuss the prevailing situation arising from the US blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran’s crude oil.

Argachi’s visit comes in the immediate backdrop of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement on Tuesday that major US military operations against Iran are over.

Rubio told reporters at the White House that 'Operation Epic Fury', the attack the US and Israel mounted on Iran on February 28, has concluded because its objectives were met.

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Rubio earlier urged China to tell Araghchi that Iran’s actions are causing the country to be “globally isolated.” On Araghchi’s visit to China, Rubio reiterated the need for Iran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway that caters to over 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.

U.S. Navy sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans look toward the Iranian cargo vessel M V Touska after it was boarded and fired upon for violating the maritime blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, April 21, 2026, on the Gulf of Oman. - null
Iran Offers US New Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

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"I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told. And that is what you are doing in the Strait is, causing you to be globally isolated,” media reports quoted Rubio as saying.

“You're the bad guy in this”, he said, adding that China, more than the US, is suffering from Iran's actions in the Strait as its export-driven economy depends on shipments going through Hormuz.

Rubio said it is in China's interest that Iran stop closing the Strait, and many countries want to help open Hormuz, but some cannot do so.

Both China and the US want to see an end to the war in West Asia before Trump’s visit.

Beijing is also widely reported to have been helping Pakistan, which is currently mediating between the US and Iran to bring the conflict to an end.

Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Iran Keeps Strait of Hormuz Closed as US Blockade Deepens Gulf Tensions

BY Outlook News Desk

Beijing, which shares close ties with other Gulf countries, is reportedly counselling Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington.

The US blockade of Iranian ports, strongly criticised by China, is putting pressure on Beijing to augment its energy supplies.

(With inputs from PTI)

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