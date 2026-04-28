Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

India were beaten 0–5 by China in their final Group A tie at the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, ending their campaign. PV Sindhu went down in three games to Wang Zhiyi despite a strong position early on. China wrapped up a clean sweep across the remaining matches

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India Vs China Uber Cup 2026 Match Report
PV Sindhu in action against China in Group A clash at the BWF Thomas Uber Cup Finals 2026. Badminton Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India exited the Uber Cup Finals after a 0–5 defeat to China, having earlier lost 2–3 to Denmark and beaten Ukraine 4–1 in Group A

  • PV Sindhu came close to a statement win but wasted an 18–12 lead in the decider, losing 16–21, 21–19, 19–21 to Wang Zhiyi to give China an early 1–0 edge

  • The remaining matches saw India struggle to convert chances, with the doubles pair outclassed and Isharani Baruah unable to sustain pressure against Chen Yufei despite moments of resistance

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a strong position as India failed to capitalise on chances, going down 0-5 to China to end their campaign at the Uber Cup Finals.

The Indian women's team had opened with a 2-3 loss to hosts Denmark before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine.

China, the most successful team in Uber Cup history with 16 titles, was always going to be a formidable opponent, with India having lost to them three times in their last three major ties.

While Sindhu remained the leader of the group, Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag were drafted in place of Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma for the other two singles.

Sindhu raised hopes as she looked set for a statement win before letting slip an 18-12 lead in the decider to go down 16-21, 21-19, 19-21 to world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in the opening singles, handing China a 1-0 lead in the must-win Group A tie on Monday.

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It would have taken a miracle to upset the defending champions thereafter and, though the young Indian shuttlers showed fight, they lacked the finishing touch and faltered at crucial moments.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were no match for world No. 1 pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, losing 11-21, 8-21 in the first doubles.

Tasked with keeping the tie alive, Isharani Baruah produced a fast-paced display to trouble Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei but left too many shuttles and committed errors at the net.

The world No. 38 Indian missed a sitter at 20-19 in the opening game as the world No. 4 Chinese eventually sealed a 22-20, 21-13 win in 44 minutes to give China an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The pair of Treesa Jolly and Kavipriya Selvam also had their moments before going down 10-21, 21-12, 19-21 in a 59-minute clash against Luo Xu Min and Zhang Shu Xian.

World No. 43 Devika Sihag, who had won her maiden Super 300 title in Thailand this year, too made a strong start but failed to sustain the momentum, losing 21-19, 17-21, 10-21 to world No. 97 Xu Wen Jing in the third singles.

Sindhu vs Wang

Sindhu recovered from an early 4-7 deficit in the first game, drawing level at 9-9 before reeling off five straight points to take an 11-9 lead at the interval. She maintained control with sharp net play and attacking smashes to move to 14-10, but Wang raised her intensity late, using deception and precise placement to claw back.

From 16-16, the Chinese edged ahead and closed out the game with a series of winners.

The Indian responded aggressively in the second game, opening up a 9-4 lead with a barrage of smashes. Wang fought back with her trademark angles and deception to level at 10-10, but Sindhu held her nerve in the closing stages.

Leading 18-16, she earned two game points and converted on the second with a powerful smash to force a decider.

Sindhu carried the momentum into the third game, racing to a 9-3 lead and extending it to 11-6 at the break. She continued to dictate play, stretching the advantage to 18-12 with relentless attacking strokes.

However, the momentum swung dramatically thereafter. Wang mounted a remarkable comeback, stringing together six consecutive points to level at 18-18. The Chinese then edged ahead 19-18 before Sindhu drew level once again.

Wang earned match point with a steep smash and sealed the contest when Sindhu found the net, completing a stunning turnaround.

All eyes will be on the men's team to avenge the loss when it takes on China on Wednesday in Thomas Cup.

India, the 2022 champions, sealed a place in the Thomas Cup Finals quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Australia in a Group A tie on Monday.

India and China now occupy the top spots in the group. The 2022 champions had opened with a 4-1 win over Canada, while China blanked Australia 5-0 and beat Canada 4-1 earlier in the day.

The two sides will clash in their final group tie on Wednesday to decide the group topper.

China boast a formidable line-up, featuring world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, world No. 7 Li Shi Feng and world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang in singles, while world No. 6 pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, along with He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, lead their doubles strength.

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