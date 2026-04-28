Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal, UCL: Eze Spotted In Training Ahead Of SF 1st Leg

Arsenal travel to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Diego Simeone’s side arrive in the semi after one of the most dramatic knockouts runs in recent memory. Gunners have already thrashed Simeone's men 4-0 in the league phase and with key personnel out for the hosts, the Premier League table-toppers could go in the leg with slight advantage. Arsenal will be boosted with the return of Eze as well as Saka. However, there was no sight of Kai Havertz in training at London Colney.

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Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus saves during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, left, Martin Odegaard, center, and Ben White during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, center, during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, left, and Gabriel Martinelli during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenals Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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