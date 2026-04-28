Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal, UCL: Eze Spotted In Training Ahead Of SF 1st Leg
Arsenal travel to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Diego Simeone’s side arrive in the semi after one of the most dramatic knockouts runs in recent memory. Gunners have already thrashed Simeone's men 4-0 in the league phase and with key personnel out for the hosts, the Premier League table-toppers could go in the leg with slight advantage. Arsenal will be boosted with the return of Eze as well as Saka. However, there was no sight of Kai Havertz in training at London Colney.
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