Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge
French youngster Arthur Fils captured the 2026 Barcelona Open title on Sunday, defeating Andrey Rublev in a hard-fought final, 6-2, 7-6(2). The 21-year-old Frenchman showcased immense mental fortitude, particularly under the guidance of his new coach, Goran Ivanisevic. This victory marks Fils' first title since returning from a long-term back injury and his first trophy since 2024. While top seed Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw mid-week due to a wrist injury, Fils took full advantage, dismantling the draw to secure his 101st career win. In the doubles final, British pair Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash claimed the championship in straight sets. See best photos below.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE