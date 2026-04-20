Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

French youngster Arthur Fils captured the 2026 Barcelona Open title on Sunday, defeating Andrey Rublev in a hard-fought final, 6-2, 7-6(2). The 21-year-old Frenchman showcased immense mental fortitude, particularly under the guidance of his new coach, Goran Ivanisevic. This victory marks Fils' first title since returning from a long-term back injury and his first trophy since 2024. While top seed Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw mid-week due to a wrist injury, Fils took full advantage, dismantling the draw to secure his 101st career win. In the doubles final, British pair Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash claimed the championship in straight sets. See best photos below.

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Barcelona Open 2026: Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
France's Arthur Fils lifts the trophy after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev in the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Open 2026: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils
France's Arthur Fils poses with the trophy after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Open Tennis: Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
France's Arthur Fils jumps in the pool after his victory against Russia's Andrey Rublev in the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Open Tennis: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils
France's Arthur Fils, right, talks after defeatingg Russia's Andrey Rublev at the end of ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain Tennis Barcelona Open: Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
France's Arthur Fils reacts after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev in the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain Tennis Barcelona Open: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to France's Arthur Fils during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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ATP Barcelona Open Tennis Final: Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
France's Arthur Fils returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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ATP Barcelona Open Tennis Final: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils
France's Arthur Fils returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to France's Arthur Fils during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils
France's Arthur Fils returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Open 2026: Arthur Fils vs Andrey Rublev
Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his match against France's Arthur Fils during the ATP Barcelona Open tennis final in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo:AP/Joan Monfort
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