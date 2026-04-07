US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump's Deadline Continues, US Threatens 'Complete Demolition ' of Iran

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump on Monday threatened to decimate Iran after his mandated deadline if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges. “

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African Union, Israeli-American attacks, African Union crisis
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates Source: AP
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran on Monday rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told the AP on Monday. “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it'll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to,” Trump told a press conference. He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday. When asked about allegations of carrying out possible war crimes if the US attacks Iran's bridges and power plants, Trump said: “No, not at all.”
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran official calls for youths to form human chains around power plants ahead of threatened Trump strikes

An Iranian official early Tuesday issued a video message calling on youths of the Islamic Republic to form “human chains” around power plants in the country ahead of threatened strikes by U.S. President Donald

Alireza Rahimi, identified by Iranian state television as the secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, issued the video call in a newscast.

“I invite all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors,” he said.

Gather “Tuesday at 2 p.m. around the power plants that are our national assets and capital, regardless of any taste or political viewpoint, belong to the future of Iran and to the Iranian youth.”

Iran has formed human-chain demonstrations, also known as human shields, in the past around its nuclear sites at times of heightened tensions with the West.

Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s had similar human-shield demonstrations during the 1991 Gulf War. He also dispersed foreign nationals held by his security services to possible targets of the U.S.-led campaign during the war.

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