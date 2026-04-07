War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates Source: AP

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran on Monday rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told the AP on Monday. “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it'll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to,” Trump told a press conference. He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday. When asked about allegations of carrying out possible war crimes if the US attacks Iran's bridges and power plants, Trump said: “No, not at all.”

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