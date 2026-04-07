UN ‘Alarmed’ by Trump’s Threat to strike Iranian Infrastructure

Summary of this article
The UN said it is “alarmed” by Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power plants, bridges and infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that targeting civilian infrastructure violates international humanitarian law and could cause excessive civilian harm.
He urged all parties to stop the conflict and pursue dialogue, warning the crisis risks triggering a wider Middle East war.
UN chief Antonio Guterres is "alarmed" by the social media post from US President Donald Trump that threatened American attacks on power plants, bridges and other infrastructure should Iran not agree to open the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson has said.
"Yes. We were alarmed by the rhetoric seen in that social media post that threatened American attacks on power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure, should Iran not agree to a deal," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing here Monday.
Dujarric was answering a question about the Secretary-General's response to Trump's post on Truth Social Sunday, threatening to blow up bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure if Iran did not open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump said in an offensive post. Threatening that "you'll be living in Hell," there won't be anything like it. According to Dujarric, the Secretary-General has been extremely explicit on matters of international law and has once again urged all parties to fulfil their responsibilities with regard to the conduct of these conflicts.
“Once again, the Secretary-General reaffirms that it's high time for the parties to stop this conflict, as there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes,” Dujarric said.
When asked if the Secretary-General thought such attacks could constitute war crimes, Dujarric said they would constitute violations of international law, and “whether something is a crime or not a crime would have to be decided by a court, but any attack on civilian infrastructure is a violation of international law and a very clear one." Last week, in a clear message to the US, Israel and Iran, Guterres called for dialogue to end the West Asia conflict that has now entered its second month.
"My message is clear. To the United States and Israel, it is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences. To Iran, to stop attacking their neighbours," Guterres had said.
As the West Asia conflict entered its second month, causing economic and humanitarian hardships in the region and beyond, Guterres had stressed dialogue and diplomacy to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
"Conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction. That choice still exists. And it must be made -- now," he said.
"We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the whole Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe," the UN chief had said.
The Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea are divided by the 55-kilometre-wide Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman.
It is one of the busiest and most strategically vital shipping routes in the world and a particularly crucial piece of global real estate in terms of the energy sector.