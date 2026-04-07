UN ‘Alarmed’ by Trump’s Threat to strike Iranian Infrastructure

When asked if the Secretary-General thought such attacks could constitute war crimes, Dujarric said they would constitute violations of international law, and “whether something is a crime or not a crime would have to be decided by a court, but any attack on civilian infrastructure is a violation of international law and a very clear one." Last week, in a clear message to the US, Israel and Iran, Guterres called for dialogue to end the West Asia conflict that has now entered its second month.