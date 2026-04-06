War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency