Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

A man holds a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump upside down after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

A man holds a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump upside down after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi