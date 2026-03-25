Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

Summary of this article
The US has proposed a 15-point plan seeking major concessions from Iran, including curbs on its nuclear and missile programmes, in exchange for limited sanctions relief and a temporary ceasefire
The framework largely mirrors a 2025 proposal that Iran had already rejected, raising doubts about whether it offers any real breakthrough.
Tehran has responded with scepticism, underscoring deep mistrust and making acceptance of the plan in its current form highly unlikely.
A sweeping 15-point proposal put forward by Donald Trump to end the ongoing West Asia conflict has run into early scepticism in Tehran, with Iranian officials dismissing both its substance and the claim that meaningful negotiations are underway.
The plan, conveyed to Iran through intermediaries including Pakistan, calls for a month-long ceasefire to create space for talks. In exchange for partial sanctions relief and the possibility of limited economic engagement, Washington is seeking far-reaching concessions: stringent limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, the dismantling of its ballistic missile capabilities, curbs on support for regional proxy groups, and the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
It also proposes a UN-monitored civilian nuclear programme, with sensitive fuel facilities located outside Iran , a condition long opposed by Tehran.
However, according to The Guardian, diplomats familiar with the proposal say there is little that is new. Much of the framework appears to mirror a plan drafted by Trump’s team during nuclear negotiations in May 2025, which collapsed after Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. That earlier proposal had similarly demanded that Iran ship out its uranium stockpiles, disable enrichment infrastructure, and accept strict conditions on how any sanctions relief funds could be used.
Old Wine In New Bottle?
The revival of these terms, many of which Iran had previously rejected, has raised doubts about Washington’s expectations of a breakthrough. “This looks more like a repackaging of old positions than a genuinely revised offer,” one diplomat said, adding that even the existence of an updated document remains uncertain.
Tehran’s public response has been openly dismissive. Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking on state television, ridiculed the idea of negotiations. “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said, insisting that Iran would not engage with the United States “now or ever.”
His remarks underscore a deeper distrust. Iranian officials, according to various media reports, remain wary of US intentions, particularly after past instances where military action coincided with diplomatic efforts, including the strikes that triggered the current conflict in late February.
The pathway to talks is further complicated by uncertainty within Iran’s own power structure over who would be authorised, or willing , to negotiate, especially as Israeli operations continue to target senior figures. Israeli officials, who have backed an aggressive military approach, were reportedly taken aback by the ceasefire proposal, and it remains unclear whether Israel fully supports the initiative.
No Cessation In Hostilities
Meanwhile, military activity on the ground has not slowed. The US has indicated it is deploying more than 3,000 additional troops to the region, adding to an existing force of around 50,000, even as the White House maintains that diplomatic options are being explored.
The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck two facilities in Tehran where long-range naval cruise missiles, capable of hitting both maritime and land targets, are developed.
Meanwhile, a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by Iranian authorities has entered its 26th day, crossing the 600-hour mark, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
Pakistan As Peacemaker?
Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering to host talks. Officials also point to a role played by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, who is believed to have channels of communication with Iran’s security establishment. Egypt and Turkey are also said to be encouraging Tehran to engage.
Despite these efforts, the prospects for progress remain slim. The scale of US demands, particularly on Iran’s missile programme and nuclear infrastructure, strikes at the core of Tehran’s strategic posture. Combined with limited incentives and lingering mistrust, analysts say the proposal, in its current form, is unlikely to gain traction.
For now, the plan appears less a breakthrough than a reiteration of long-standing US positions, and one that Tehran has little reason to accept.