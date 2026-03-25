Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

The US invokes old Iran deal template amid ongoing war, but Tehran signals outright rejection. 

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
A man holds a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump
A man holds a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump upside down after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US has proposed a 15-point plan seeking major concessions from Iran, including curbs on its nuclear and missile programmes, in exchange for limited sanctions relief and a temporary ceasefire

  • The framework largely mirrors a 2025 proposal that Iran had already rejected, raising doubts about whether it offers any real breakthrough.

  • Tehran has responded with scepticism, underscoring deep mistrust and making acceptance of the plan in its current form highly unlikely.

A sweeping 15-point proposal put forward by Donald Trump to end the ongoing West Asia  conflict has run into early scepticism in Tehran, with Iranian officials dismissing both its substance and the claim that meaningful negotiations are underway.

The plan, conveyed to Iran through intermediaries including Pakistan, calls for a month-long ceasefire to create space for talks. In exchange for partial sanctions relief and the possibility of limited economic engagement, Washington is seeking far-reaching concessions: stringent limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, the dismantling of its ballistic missile capabilities, curbs on support for regional proxy groups, and the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

It also proposes a UN-monitored civilian nuclear programme, with sensitive fuel facilities located outside Iran , a condition long opposed by Tehran.

However, according to The Guardian, diplomats familiar with the proposal say there is little that is new. Much of the framework appears to mirror a plan drafted by Trump’s team during nuclear negotiations in May 2025, which collapsed after Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. That earlier proposal had similarly demanded that Iran ship out its uranium stockpiles, disable enrichment infrastructure, and accept strict conditions on how any sanctions relief funds could be used.

Related Content
US President Donald Trump - null
Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran as missile strikes hit southern Israel
Donald Trump Aims For A Nuclear Deal With China And Russia - null
Trump Rejects Putin's Nuclear Gambit: No Deal On Iran's Uranium Stockpile
Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei
null - AP
US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict
Related Content
Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons. - null
US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

BY Outlook News Desk

Old Wine In New Bottle?

The revival of these terms, many of which Iran had previously rejected, has raised doubts about Washington’s expectations of a breakthrough. “This looks more like a repackaging of old positions than a genuinely revised offer,” one diplomat said, adding that even the existence of an updated document remains uncertain.

Tehran’s public response has been openly dismissive. Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking on state television, ridiculed the idea of negotiations. “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said, insisting that Iran would not engage with the United States “now or ever.”

His remarks underscore a deeper distrust. Iranian officials, according to various media reports, remain wary of US intentions, particularly after past instances where military action coincided with diplomatic efforts, including the strikes that triggered the current conflict in late February.

The pathway to talks is further complicated by uncertainty within Iran’s own power structure over who would be authorised, or willing , to negotiate, especially as Israeli operations continue to target senior figures. Israeli officials, who have backed an aggressive military approach, were reportedly taken aback by the ceasefire proposal, and it remains unclear whether Israel fully supports the initiative.

Life size effigies of President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set near the Parliament building by left wing protesters calling on voters to for Sunday's general election and denouncing foreign interference in campaign and war against Iran, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, March 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Darko Bandic
Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

BY Zenaira Bakhsh

No Cessation In Hostilities

Meanwhile, military activity on the ground has not slowed. The US has indicated it is deploying more than 3,000 additional troops to the region, adding to an existing force of around 50,000, even as the White House maintains that diplomatic options are being explored.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck two facilities in Tehran where long-range naval cruise missiles, capable of hitting both maritime and land targets, are developed.

Meanwhile, a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by Iranian authorities has entered its 26th day, crossing the 600-hour mark, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Pakistan As Peacemaker?

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering to host talks. Officials also point to a role played by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, who is believed to have channels of communication with Iran’s security establishment. Egypt and Turkey are also said to be encouraging Tehran to engage.

Despite these efforts, the prospects for progress remain slim. The scale of US demands, particularly on Iran’s missile programme and nuclear infrastructure, strikes at the core of Tehran’s strategic posture. Combined with limited incentives and lingering mistrust, analysts say the proposal, in its current form, is unlikely to gain traction.

For now, the plan appears less a breakthrough than a reiteration of long-standing US positions, and one that Tehran has little reason to accept.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  3. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security