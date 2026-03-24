Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

Biggest Unanswered Questions Driving the War

Several key questions remain unresolved, shaping both the trajectory of the conflict and global perceptions of it.

Are negotiations actually underway?



While Washington has pointed to “productive conversations” and a temporary pause in strikes, Iranian officials have denied any direct or indirect contact. Meanwhile, an Iranian official told state media: “There is no direct or indirect contact with Trump. He retreated after hearing that our targets would be all power plants in West Asia.” Negotiation, in other words, existed in Washington’s telling, but not in Tehran’s. The absence of verifiable diplomatic channels raises doubts about whether a negotiated exit exists. This pattern, assertion, contradiction, escalation, denial, repeats across nearly every dimension of the conflict.

What are the United States’ objectives?



The goals articulated so far range widely, from dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, weakening the regime, or even pursuing regime change. These aims are not interchangeable, and the lack of prioritisation has made the endgame unclear. Key objectives, as per the US include “preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, destroying its ballistic missile capabilities, eliminating its air force and navy, dismantling terror proxy networks, and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Can the Strait of Hormuz be reopened without escalation?



The blockade remains one of the most immediate global concerns. Any attempt to forcibly reopen it risks broader regional escalation, yet leaving it closed carries significant economic costs.

How weakened is Iran, really?



Despite repeated claims that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded, it continues to launch strikes and threaten regional assets. This raises questions about the extent of damage inflicted and the sustainability of current military assumptions.

What does ‘victory’ look like?



Perhaps the most fundamental question remains undefined. Without a clear benchmark for success, it is difficult to assess whether the war is nearing its conclusion or entering a more prolonged phase. “The real question is: What ultimately are we trying to accomplish?” asked Senator Thom Tillis in one of his recent statements.