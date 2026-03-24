US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

The Fars news agency's article seemed to be timed to challenge remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline for Tehran to stop its attacks that have essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf's tiny outlet. Trump had vowed to attack power plants in Iran.



According to Fars, one attack "targeted" a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant, while another attacked natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan.



Neither Israel nor the U.S. had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don’t always acknowledge their attacks. Additionally, it wasn't immediately apparent if strikes affecting other nearby locations had particularly targeted or damaged those sites.