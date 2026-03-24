US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

US Israel Iran War LIVE: Israel’s emergency services treat people injured after Iranian missile strikes
Israel’s emergency services are treating several people injured in the latest missile attack launched by Iran.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Magen David Adom said that, at this stage, no fatalities have been reported following the missile strike.
The agency added that further updates will be released if needed.
US Israel Iran War LIVE: Israeli Strikes near Beirut kill 2, Hit Targets in Southern Lebanon
An Israeli strike early Tuesday on a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around 10 kilometers (6 miles) southeast of Beirut, killed at least two people, according to an initial toll from the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The strike wounded five others, the ministry added.
The strike came without warning and hit an area outside Beirut’s southern suburbs, where the Israeli military had previously issued evacuation notices.
Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.
Also early Tuesday, Israeli strikes hit several areas in southern Lebanon, including a gas station belonging to the Amana company in Rashidieh, near the port city of Tyre, sending a large plume of fire into the air.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Israel has repeatedly struck Amana fuel stations since the conflict with Hezbollah reignited on March 2, accusing them of being part of the group’s “economic infrastructure” that can support its military activities.
AP
US Israel Iran War LIVE: Two Iranian Energy Sites Stuck by Air Missiles
A semiofficial Iranian news agency close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported early Tuesday that two energy sites had been struck by airstrikes.
The Fars news agency's article seemed to be timed to challenge remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline for Tehran to stop its attacks that have essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf's tiny outlet. Trump had vowed to attack power plants in Iran.
According to Fars, one attack "targeted" a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant, while another attacked natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan.
Neither Israel nor the U.S. had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don’t always acknowledge their attacks. Additionally, it wasn't immediately apparent if strikes affecting other nearby locations had particularly targeted or damaged those sites.
US Israel Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military warns of a Second Missile launch from Iran early Tuesday
Israel’s military warned the public early Tuesday of an incoming Iranian missile barrage targeting the nation, saying its air defenses were working to shoot down the projectiles.