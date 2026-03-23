US-Israel’s ‘Fast Dash’ Vs Iran’s ‘Last Stand’, Vali Nasr Decodes The Long Game

Rubble covers the furniture of a destroyed living room in a residential building hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026. Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Rubble covers the furniture of a destroyed living room in a residential building hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026. Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi