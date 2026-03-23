Donald Trump Announces 5-Day Pause On Iran Strikes Amid ‘Productive’ Talks

Temporary halt to planned attacks signals possible de-escalation as global economic concerns mount

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Donald Trump
Donald Trump Announces 5-Day Pause On Iran Strikes Amid ‘Productive’ Talks Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump orders a five-day pause on planned U.S. strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure following “productive” talks.

  • International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol warns the conflict poses a major global economic threat, with impacts exceeding past energy crises.

  • Israel signals possible escalation with plans for a ground offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington has held “very good and productive” discussions with Iran and has decided to delay planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

In a post announcing the decision, Trump said the pause was based on the “constructive” nature of ongoing talks, which he indicated would continue through the week. He added that further action would depend on the outcome of these discussions, describing them as aimed at a “complete and total resolution” of hostilities.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," his post read on Truth Social.

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The move comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the outbreak of conflict on February 28, with the U.S. backing Israel. Trump has also been facing domestic pressure as fuel prices rise, driven by disruptions in oil markets linked to Iran’s retaliatory actions in the Gulf.

Meanwhile, Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, warned that the ongoing conflict poses a “major, major threat” to the global economy. Speaking in Canberra, he said the crisis could have a broader impact than the oil shocks of the 1970s and the energy market disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the ground, tensions remain high. Israel has indicated preparations for a possible ground offensive into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran. Recent strikes included the destruction of a key bridge, signalling a potential widening of the conflict.

Global markets have reacted sharply to the uncertainty, with oil prices rising and gold reaching record levels as investors move away from riskier assets. Trump’s decision to pause strikes is being seen as a potential opening for diplomatic de-escalation in an increasingly volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies)

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