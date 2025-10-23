Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Fake reports of Iran annulling its hijab law started on Chinese social media based on an off-hand statement by Mohammadreza Bahonar, a conservative member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, which he has since retracted.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: avantika mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban
Outlook's April 21, 2023 issue titled Iran Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • False reports have emerged that Iran had on October 4, 2025 lifted its hijab ban.

  • The false claim started on a Chinese-language social media site.

  • Iran’s legal requirement that women wear the hijab in public can be found in its Islamic Penal Code in Article 638.

Iran hijab law is in the news, again. Less than a month after the three year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, reports have emerged that Iran had on October 4, 2025 lifted its hijab ban. However, However, according to AFP, Iran has not formally repealed the law even though it may have relaxed its enforcement.

“Women in Iran are increasingly testing the boundaries of the country's strict Islamic dress code but a law requiring women to wear the hijab remains in force, according to rights groups and a government spokesman,” reports AFP Fact Check.

According to AFP, the false claim started on a Chinese-language social media site wherein posts cited an Iranian government advisor who said in October 2025 there was "no mandatory law regarding hijab"; he later walked back those remarks and said head coverings must be worn.

AFP is referring to statements made on October 4, 2025 by Mohammadreza Bahonar, a conservative member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council. Bahonar suggested that the  law was "not legally enforceable," but later walked back his comments. After he received backlash from the fundamentalists within Iran, Bahonar has since retracted his statements and said that women in Iran must wear a hijab.

Related Content
Related Content

Iran’s legal requirement that women wear the hijab in public can be found in its Islamic Penal Code in Article 638. This remains on the country’s law books and has not struck down by any official government decree or legislation.

There are sporadic reports that the law’s enforcement varies across the country, and is somewhat relaxed in major urban areas like Tehran, while remaining strict in the smaller towns. The inconsistency of the enforcement has also led to women living in uncertainity.

In the last months of 2024, Iran suspended the implementation of its “Chastity and Hijab” law. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, which had brought in the stricter punishments and penalties for non-compliance, most likely stopped its enforcement to avoid more public protests.

Protests against the hijab laws have included the "Girls of Enghelab Street" movement in 2017, which were inspired by a woman who removed her hijab. And, in 2022 the Mahsa Amini protests, which turned into a movement and demanded the end of the Islamic Republic. 

Amini, 22, was arrested and allegedly killed by Iran’s Guidance Patrol Police on her visit to Tehran for breaking the country’s mandatory hijab law for women by improperly wearing her hijab.

In Outlook’s April 21, 2023 issue titled Iranexplored the death of Amini and how it  ignited women-led protests in the country which defied the Iranian regime by cutting their hair publicly and walking without hijabs. Several women have lost their lives in months of protests. The issue is a homage to those who died and the ongoing women's movement in the country.

Within the issue, Seema Guha, Outlook’s Foreign Affairs Editor, wrote on how even after the mass protests may have discontinued in Iran, but women continue to resist silently in their own ways in An Unfolding Story Of Silent Rebellion Across Iran's Streets

In Women! Life! Freedom, Elnaz Sarbar Boczek peered into the resounding slogan that had become the rallying cry of the largest women’s rights movement in Iran’s history.

Navid Zarrinnal wrote on the imposition of Western morality in Iran and the Global South in Iran And Regime Change Amid Imposition Of Western Morality

The issue also explored the Iranian film industry’s portrayal of women in cinema over the decades through GP Ramachandran’s Beyond The Purdah Of Censorship and Abhik Bhattacharya’s interview with filmmaker with Mohsen Makhmalbaf in Hope Is Alive In Iran, Says Filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Lose Marsh Early In 265-Run Chase | AUS 42/1 (10)

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Reduced To 14 Overs As Rain Resumes Again | NZ 38/1 (3.4)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  4. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Latest Stories

  1. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  2. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored

  3. Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

  4. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From The Adelaide Oval

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  6. JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

  7. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  8. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade