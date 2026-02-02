Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

The US President also shared details of the rescue operation carried out for the pilots of the downed US F-15.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran War
Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump reiterated the deadline he had mentioned for the proposed deal.

  • Trump also shared details of the rescue operation taken on by the US military.

  • US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that US forces will "carry out more strikes on Iran today than on any other day

In a much-awaited press briefing with much speculation was around US President Donald Trump's remarks following an expletive-laden social media post directed at Iran, Trump reiterated the deadline he had mentioned for the proposed deal and discussed the rescue operation of its fighter pilots. The President hailed the operation that led to the rescue of US airmen in Iran as “historic”.

“I ordered the American armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home,” Trump told reporters, adding that 21 US military aircraft were deployed as part of that mission.

He further stated that US F-15 that which was downed last week in Iran “was the first manned aircraft downed by the enemy in this entire operation”. The rescue operation for the second pilot, who was still trapped in Iran days after the first was rescued, involved 155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refuelling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more.

Commenting on attacks, the president offered yet another vague statement claiming the US’s war on Iran is going well and that US forces could “take out” the whole country in a single night. “The entire country can be taken out in one night,” said Trump. “And that night might be tomorrow night.” He further stated that the US military has hit around 13,000 targets across the country.

Related Content
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?
Donald Trump - Alex Brandon
Strait Talk: Is Trump’s Ambiguous Speech A Ploy To Lull Iran Into Lowering Its Guard At Hormuz?
Donald Trump - AP
Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal
Life size effigies of President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set near the Parliament building by left wing protesters calling on voters to for Sunday's general election and denouncing foreign interference in campaign and war against Iran, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, March 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Darko Bandic
Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?
Related Content
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

BY Seema Guha

Trump's briefing also focused on a mole who 'leaked the information surrounding the second pilot. He added that US authorities are trying to identify the person who “leaked” the information, adding that Iran was not aware of the status of the second pilot prior to the report, which made the US rescue operation “much more difficult”, as the Iranian state was reported to have announced a reward for anybody who found the second pilot.

He further demanded that the media company that published the report regarding the second pilot to provide the identity of the leaker or face prosecution. “We’re looking very hard to find that leaker,” said Trump.

“We think we’ll be able to find it out because we’re going to go to the media company that released it and we’re going to say: ‘National security – give it up or go to jail’,” he added.

Answering questions, Trump said instead of the Iran, he would prefer for the US to charge tolls to vessels, saying "We're the winner...We won. They are militarily defeated... we have a concept where we'll charge tolls."

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. - | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump refused to confirm the possibility of ceasefire or discuss further details beyond mentioning the deadline he has set for Iran. According to him, while they are making good progress, in order to meet his 48-hour deadline - set at 8PM Tuesday (Eastern Time) - Iran needs to make a deal that is "acceptable to him", where an essential condition would be the "free traffic of oil". He also said if the deadline passes, "they're going to have no bridges or power plants."

He further blamed previous presidents for not having dealt with Iran sooner, adding that he personally terminated the Iran nuclear deal signed between the US and Iran in 2015, under President Barack Obama, which 'would only led to Iran possessing nuclear weapons'. He said that it is surprising that Jewish people in America would choose to vote for Democrats, when Obama chose 'Iran over Israel.'

The US President reiterated his claims of ending eight wars, including India and Pakistan. He went on to express his disappointment towards NATO and other allies, but mentioned that a few other countries are helping the deal take shape at the moment.

The US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth however said that US forces will "carry out more strikes on Iran today than on any other day" since the war started, with plans to further escalate tomorrow. "Then Iran has a choice,” he said, alluding to US President Trump’s ultimatum for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

With inputs from BBC and Al Jazeera.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield, Teams Share Points; Kolkata: 25/2 (3.4)

  2. IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Joins Criticism Wave Against Impact Player Rule In IPL

  3. Cricket Match Turns Fatal: Umpire Stabbed To Death Over Run-Out Call In Andhra Pradesh - Report

  4. Why Did R Ashwin Quit IPL In 2025? Spin Great Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing, Painful' Phase

  5. RR Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Mumbai Seek Reset Against Rampaging Royals; Pandya Fitness In Focus

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  3. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  4. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  4. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  5. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 04, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over India's Data Sovereignty In US Trade Deal

  4. A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  2. A Second Chance At School: Kenya’s Greenland Girls School Empowers Teenage Mothers

  3. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Pune College - Report

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 