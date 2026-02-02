Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

Trump refused to confirm the possibility of ceasefire or discuss further details beyond mentioning the deadline he has set for Iran. According to him, while they are making good progress, in order to meet his 48-hour deadline - set at 8PM Tuesday (Eastern Time) - Iran needs to make a deal that is "acceptable to him", where an essential condition would be the "free traffic of oil". He also said if the deadline passes, "they're going to have no bridges or power plants."