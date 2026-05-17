IVRI Finds Toxic Pesticide Behind Death Of 25 Vultures In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Buffer Zone

Summary of this article
Scientists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) identified the highly toxic pesticide ‘carbofuran’ as the cause behind the deaths of 25 vultures and several dogs in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone.
The deaths of the protected Himalayan griffon vultures triggered concern among forest authorities, prompting a high-level investigation into the suspected poisoning.
Scientists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, have identified the pesticide ‘carbofuran’ as the cause behind the deaths of 25 vultures in the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.
The carcasses of vultures and dogs were recovered from fields near Semrai village under the Bhira range of the Dudhwa reserve buffer zone on April 7.
According to the IVRI laboratory report, toxicological analysis of the carcasses, along with rice samples collected from the site, confirmed the presence of lethal levels of ‘carbofuran’, a highly potent pesticide locally known as ‘Furadan’.
Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, who had initially suspected secondary poisoning during field examinations, confirmed the findings of the IVRI report and said "the lab analysis by IVRI has confirmed our initial suspicions".
"Carbofuran, a highly toxic pesticide, was found in the viscera of samples and the same was described to be the cause of vultures' death," she said.
Citing the IVRI findings, Dr Daya Shankar, veterinary expert of North Kheri, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said, "The lab report has confirmed carbofuran poisoning to be the reason behind the vulture deaths."
"No disease-causing pathogens were detected in the samples of viscera and various organs of the vultures and the dogs. However, all samples including the organs, as well as the rice collected from the spot tested positive for carbofuran pesticide, that too in excessive amounts," he said.
The mass death of Himalayan griffon vultures — a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act and categorised as critically endangered — had triggered alarm among forest officials.
A high-level team comprising former additional managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation Sanjay Pathak, currently member secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, and Bahraich Divisional Forest Officer Sundaresh reviewed the case on April 13. The team held meetings with villagers and conducted inquiries among pesticide sellers.
Pathak had also suspected the involvement of a highly potent pesticide following preliminary investigations into the deaths.
(with PTI inputs)