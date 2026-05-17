Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi: Why No Action Against Education Minister Pradhan Amid Repeated Paper Leaks?

Summary of this article
Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shielding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite multiple paper leak scandals, questioning the lack of ministerial accountability.
Major leaks and irregularities in NEET-UG 2024, UGC-NET, and other exams have sparked nationwide protests by students, raising serious concerns about the integrity of competitive examinations.
The Modi government has defended the conduct of exams through NTA reforms and investigations, while rejecting opposition demands for the minister's resignation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday intensified his attack on the central government, asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not sacked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated instances of paper leaks and irregularities in major competitive examinations.
In a social media post and public statements, Gandhi highlighted the growing frustration among students and parents, framing the leaks as a systemic failure under the BJP-led NDA government. He questioned the Prime Minister's silence and apparent reluctance to hold the minister accountable, suggesting it reflects a deeper issue of protecting allies at the cost of merit and fairness in education.
The latest trigger for the opposition's offensive includes the controversies surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 examination, where allegations of question paper leaks, grace marks, and impersonation led to widespread protests and legal challenges in the Supreme Court. Similar issues have surfaced in other exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), including UGC-NET, prompting the government to cancel certain tests and order investigations by the CBI.
Rahul Gandhi stated that the education portfolio has seen continuous mismanagement, with students bearing the brunt of "paper leaks and scams." He argued that in a functional democracy, repeated failures of this magnitude should result in ministerial responsibility, including resignation or sacking.
Government's Response The Education Ministry and the government have maintained that isolated incidents are being addressed firmly. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed "anti-social elements" and asserted that the NTA is undergoing structural reforms to prevent future leaks. The government has pointed to the arrests made in connection with the NEET case and the formation of expert committees to overhaul the examination process.
Senior BJP leaders have dismissed Rahul Gandhi's remarks as politically motivated, accusing the Congress of trying to politicize a sensitive issue affecting lakhs of aspirants rather than offering constructive solutions. They emphasize that under the Modi government, the scale of examinations has grown massively, and occasional lapses are being dealt with transparently.
Broader Context Paper leak scandals are not new in India and have occurred under various state and central governments over the years. However, the frequency and scale in national-level exams like NEET, which determines entry into medical colleges, have amplified public anger. Students have demanded the scrapping of the current NTA model and stronger data security measures.