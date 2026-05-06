Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Pradhan launched School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, highlighting the importance of greater community participation and improved school infrastructure.

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Curated by: Kumari Anusha
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Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan addressing media persons Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
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  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026

  • The guidelines highlights the importance of greater community participation, improved school infrastructure, and modernised teaching practices aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

  • The minister said that each academic cycle begins with a review of the previous year’s learning, which then forms the foundation for the next phase

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, highlighting the importance of greater community participation, improved school infrastructure, and modernised teaching practices aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking at the inaugural event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, which was attended by education ministers from various states and senior officials, Pradhan emphasised that School Management Committees are not a new concept but have evolved. He noted that SMCs continue to play an important role in strengthening governance and improving learning outcomes in schools.

Explaining the approach to academic planning, the minister said that each academic cycle begins with a review of the previous year’s learning, which then forms the foundation for the next phase.

Pradhan also emphasised that the implementation of NEP 2020 is reaching a milestone. “In a few months, we will complete six years of implementing the policy and enter its seventh year. The first phase has already been completed,” he said.

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He further informed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has already made textbooks available up to Class 9. New textbooks for Classes 10, 11, and 12 are expected to be introduced in the coming years as part of the ongoing reforms.

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The newly launched guidelines are aimed at improving coordination between schools, parents, and local communities, while promoting inclusivity and accountability among educational administration in schools across the country.  

Some important aspects of the guidelines include, that at least 75% of SMC members must be parents or guardians of students and 50% representation of women members. It should also include representatives from local authorities, NGOs, teachers, academicians and disadvantaged groups. Regular meetings should be conducted to improve management, and training programs to raise awareness of the roles and responsibilities among members.

The guidelines are aligned with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and focus on inclusive and participatory education management

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