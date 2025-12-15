Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration, Event Details, Meet PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration is open until January 11 on the MyGov portal. PM Modi interacts with selected students, teachers, and parents to discuss exam stress management and board exam preparation strategies. The event is expected in January 2026. Limited slots for direct PM interaction are available.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026:
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students Need To Clear Online Test To Meet PM Modi
Summary
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration opens December 1, 2025–January 11, 2026, on the MyGov website.

  • PM Modi will interact with selected students, teachers, and parents at the January 2026 event.

  • Participants submit responses to suggested themes; a selected few get a direct PM interaction opportunity.

  • The registration process requires online form completion and activity submission on the official portal.

The Ministry of Education has launched the online registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, an annual interactive programme designed to reduce exam anxiety and provide motivational guidance to students preparing for board and competitive examinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally engages with students, teachers, and parents during this ninth edition, expected to be held in January 2026.

The programme addresses exam stress, preparation strategies, and positive study habits in a friendly, solutions-oriented atmosphere. Registration remains open from December 1, 2025, through January 11, 2026, on the official MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in. While direct interaction with PM Modi is limited to select participants, the event is broadcast live across television, digital platforms, and schools nationwide, enabling millions to benefit.

Registration Process and Participation

Students, teachers, and parents can register through a straightforward online process on MyGov. Participants visit innovateindia1.mygov.In, access the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 page, and click 'Participate Now' to initiate the application. During registration, users select their category as Student, Teacher, or Parent, then log in or create a MyGov account using their mobile number or email with OTP verification. Applicants fill in the required personal and educational details in the online form, then complete the MCQ-based activity or challenge corresponding to their category. Finally, users submit responses and, if applicable, their specific questions for the Prime Minister to address during the main event.

Meeting PM Modi: Selection and Opportunity

While not an open meet-and-greet, a select group of shortlisted participants receives direct interaction opportunities with PM Modi. The Ministry of Education conducts selection based on submitted entries, creative write-ups, thematic challenges, and quizzes hosted on official platforms. Last year's interaction took place at Sunder Nursery, where selected students posed questions directly to the Prime Minister. Selected participants are notified in advance regarding venue and participation protocols. All registered participants benefit from live broadcasting across television, YouTube, OTT platforms, and schools, allowing nationwide engagement with the PM's guidance.

Participation for Teachers and Parents

Teachers and parents are actively encouraged to participate, sharing insights about classroom management, exam pressure mitigation, and students' mental well-being. The application process follows the same online registration with separate category options. Selected questions from teachers and parents are addressed during the main event, ensuring comprehensive dialogue beyond student concerns.​

Event Format and Broadcasting

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be a single-day live event lasting several hours, with PM Modi answering selected questions and sharing practical tips. The programme broadcasts live across television channels, YouTube, OTT platforms, and educational institutions, enabling nationwide participation.

