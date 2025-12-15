Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration, Event Details, Meet PM Modi

Registration Process and Participation

Students, teachers, and parents can register through a straightforward online process on MyGov. Participants visit innovateindia1.mygov.In, access the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 page, and click 'Participate Now' to initiate the application. During registration, users select their category as Student, Teacher, or Parent, then log in or create a MyGov account using their mobile number or email with OTP verification. Applicants fill in the required personal and educational details in the online form, then complete the MCQ-based activity or challenge corresponding to their category. Finally, users submit responses and, if applicable, their specific questions for the Prime Minister to address during the main event.