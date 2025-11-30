Teaching While The World Burns Down

My students kept showing up. Their screens flickered, their lungs hurt, their hearts were weary but they showed up. And in that small, impermanent persistence, I learned what numbers could never capture: how to live among ruins. (for representative purposes only) Photo: A teacher takes an online class in an empty classroom after all schools were closed for students from today due to the increase in Covid-19 cases

My students kept showing up. Their screens flickered, their lungs hurt, their hearts were weary but they showed up. And in that small, impermanent persistence, I learned what numbers could never capture: how to live among ruins. (for representative purposes only) Photo: A teacher takes an online class in an empty classroom after all schools were closed for students from today due to the increase in Covid-19 cases