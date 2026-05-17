Kishan Reddy Urges Clean-Up Of Electoral Rolls, Warns Against Obstruction

Summary of this article
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has demanded a thorough clean-up of electoral rolls to delete bogus, duplicate, and ineligible voters.
He warned that any obstruction or interference in the Special Intensive Revision by parties or individuals will face strict action.
The drive aims to ensure accurate voter lists and strengthen electoral integrity ahead of upcoming polls.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged election authorities to intensify the clean-up of electoral rolls by removing fake, duplicate, and excess voters, particularly in Telangana.
Reddy emphasised that clean electoral rolls are essential for free and fair elections. He warned political parties and officials against obstructing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, saying such attempts will not be tolerated. Speaking to the media, he called upon Booth Level Officers to conduct rigorous house-to-house verification and ensure only genuine voters remain on the lists.
The BJP leader stated that bloated voter rolls distort democracy, and the party is committed to transparent electoral reforms using technology and biometric tools. He highlighted that previous revisions have already helped remove lakhs of ineligible entries across the country.
The Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise has gained momentum in Telangana and several other states. This pre-poll drive is expected to bring major changes to voter lists before upcoming local body and assembly elections.
Opposition parties, including Congress, have demanded complete transparency and neutrality in the process, fearing selective deletions. Political observers believe the clean-up will significantly enhance the credibility of the electoral process and reduce possibilities of bogus voting.