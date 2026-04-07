Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

The Trump administration plans to cancel up to 4,000 visas of Iranian nationals as part of a broader wartime immigration crackdown.

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Outlook News Desk
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Donald Trump, Iranian visas, west asia war
The Trump administration plans to cancel up to 4,000 visas of Iranian nationals as part of a broader wartime immigration crackdown. Photo: Internet Commons
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Up to 4,000 visas of Iranian elites are under review, with some already facing detention and deportation.

  • The Trump administration cites national security concerns, targeting individuals linked to Iran’s ruling establishment.

  • The move is part of a wider policy shift that has seen over 100,000 visas revoked since 2025, along with tighter screening and surveillance.

The Donald Trump administration is preparing a sweeping immigration move targeting Iranian elites in the United States, with plans to cancel thousands of visas as part of its broader crackdown during the ongoing war with Iran.

Reports indicate that up to 4,000 visas of Iranian nationals—particularly those linked to the political and economic elite—are under review for cancellation, as Washington tightens its “maximum pressure” approach. The move follows a series of recent actions, including the revocation of green cards and visas of individuals connected to Iran’s ruling establishment, with some already detained by immigration authorities and facing deportation. US authorities have arrested the niece and grandniece of Iran’s late General Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio ended their permanent residency status.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) - AP
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Officials have justified the crackdown on national security grounds, arguing that individuals with ties to the Iranian regime should not benefit from residency in the U.S., especially amid escalating military conflict.

The policy builds on a wider immigration shift under Trump, which has seen over 100,000 visas revoked since 2025, alongside stricter screening, social media vetting, and expanded surveillance of foreign nationals.

Donald Trump - Getty images
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BY Outlook News Desk

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