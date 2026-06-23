India-Japan Summit Shifts from Assam to New Delhi Due to Japanese PM's Tight Schedule

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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The India-Japan annual summit has been shifted from Assam to New Delhi due to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's restricted schedule during her July 1-3 visit

Japan PM
Photo: X/@takaichi_sanae
Summary of this article

  • India-Japan annual summit will be held in New Delhi, not Assam.

  • Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s tight schedule prompted venue change.

  • Summit will advance bilateral ties and review major investment commitments.

The upcoming India-Japan annual summit will take place in New Delhi instead of Assam to accommodate Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s restricted schedule, PTI reported.

Takaichi will visit India from July 1-3 in her maiden trip to the country after taking office.

Organisers shelved plans to host the event in Assam due to an ongoing session of the Japanese parliament and the logistical difficulties of travelling outside the Indian capital, people familiar with the matter told PTI.

Earlier today, asked at the weekly Ministry of External Affairs press briefing whether Takaichi would be received in Guwahati or whether the venue might shift to New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal gave no direct answer.

"We will provide you with detailed information about the Japanese Prime Minister's visit at the appropriate time. Please wait for further updates," he said.

The development is a setback for Assam, which had prepared visibly for the occasion. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly floated the prospect of the summit being held in Guwahati — which would have marked the first time the annual India-Japan summit was hosted in the Northeast.

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The Assam government had begun city beautification work, and Sarma himself had visited the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to inspect facilities in anticipation of the Japanese PM's arrival.

null - X/@takaichi_sanae
India Stays Silent on Japanese PM's Visit as Guwahati Summit Plans Appear to Unravel

By Outlook News Desk

Logistics Force Venue Shift

Indian officials initially prepared to hold the summit in Guwahati. The choice aligned with Japan’s stated objective to increase diplomatic and economic engagement with India's Northeastern region.

The window between Takaichi's arrival and departure remains narrow. The relocation to New Delhi limits travel time.

Holding the event in the capital will also allow both governments to execute specific programming elements designed to advance bilateral ties, people familiar with the matter told PTI.

History Of Summit Venues

The annual meeting previously faced disruption in Assam. In December 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled their Guwahati summit following massive protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Modi travelled to Japan in August 2025 for the most recent annual bilateral summit.

During that visit, Japan established an investment target of 10 trillion yen, or Rs 60,000 crore, in India over a decade. The two countries also signed multiple agreements, creating a new framework for defence relations and a 10-year roadmap to expand their economic partnership.

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Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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