India-Japan Summit Shifts from Assam to New Delhi Due to Japanese PM's Tight Schedule

India-Japan annual summit will be held in New Delhi, not Assam.
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s tight schedule prompted venue change.
Summit will advance bilateral ties and review major investment commitments.
The upcoming India-Japan annual summit will take place in New Delhi instead of Assam to accommodate Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s restricted schedule, PTI reported.
Organisers shelved plans to host the event in Assam due to an ongoing session of the Japanese parliament and the logistical difficulties of travelling outside the Indian capital, people familiar with the matter told PTI.
Earlier today, asked at the weekly Ministry of External Affairs press briefing whether Takaichi would be received in Guwahati or whether the venue might shift to New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal gave no direct answer.
"We will provide you with detailed information about the Japanese Prime Minister's visit at the appropriate time. Please wait for further updates," he said.
The development is a setback for Assam, which had prepared visibly for the occasion. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly floated the prospect of the summit being held in Guwahati — which would have marked the first time the annual India-Japan summit was hosted in the Northeast.
The Assam government had begun city beautification work, and Sarma himself had visited the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to inspect facilities in anticipation of the Japanese PM's arrival.
Logistics Force Venue Shift
Indian officials initially prepared to hold the summit in Guwahati. The choice aligned with Japan’s stated objective to increase diplomatic and economic engagement with India's Northeastern region.
The window between Takaichi's arrival and departure remains narrow. The relocation to New Delhi limits travel time.
Holding the event in the capital will also allow both governments to execute specific programming elements designed to advance bilateral ties, people familiar with the matter told PTI.
History Of Summit Venues
The annual meeting previously faced disruption in Assam. In December 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled their Guwahati summit following massive protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Modi travelled to Japan in August 2025 for the most recent annual bilateral summit.
During that visit, Japan established an investment target of 10 trillion yen, or Rs 60,000 crore, in India over a decade. The two countries also signed multiple agreements, creating a new framework for defence relations and a 10-year roadmap to expand their economic partnership.