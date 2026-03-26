FIFA World Cup 2026: Expensive US Visa Bond Rule Could Keep Out Fans From Five African Countries

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough