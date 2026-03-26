FIFA World Cup 2026: Expensive US Visa Bond Rule Could Keep Out Fans From Five African Countries

A new Trump administration policy requires supporters from Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia to pay visa bonds of up to USD 15,000 to attend FIFA World Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
FIFA World Cup 2026 USA expensive visa bond rule African countries
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Trump administration expanded its visa bond programme to 50 countries

  • This includes five African nations qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia

  • Fans must pay bonds ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 15,000 to enter the US

A controversial new policy from Donald Trump’s administration could negatively impact fans from five African countries who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. As per the new regulations, fans from the targeted countries would need to pay visa bonds of up to USD 15,000.

Visa bonds are refundable security deposits paid by people usually travelling for business or tourism purposes. The amounts, ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 15,000, are returned to the travellers when they leave the country as per their visa conditions.

Five World Cup 2026 Countries Affected

The Trump administration expanded the visa bond programme last week, increasing its scope to 50 countries. Among them are five nations – all from Africa – who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The five countries affected are Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia. Among these, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ivory Coast play at least one of their group-stage games in the United States, while all of Algeria and Cape Verde’s games are in Mexico.

Additional Financial Burden on Fans

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This new rule has added another layer of financial burden for fans, who are already struggling with soaring ticket prices, increased hotel costs, visa uncertainties, and the presence of immigration enforcement personnel in American cities.

With the average annual income in the five countries affected hovering around USD 5,000, the high visa bond will likely make it impossible for a large number of fans to travel and cheer for their teams.

There are also doubts about whether the visa bonds will be necessary for the players and staff, who are exempt from travel bans. Iran, who are engaged in a conflict with the United States, have had some of their staff members denied US visas earlier.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 11 to July 19, with the final being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Q

Which FIFA World Cup 2026 nations are affected by US visa bond rule?

A

Five African countries are affected: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia. Among them, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ivory Coast play group matches in the U.S., while Algeria and Cape Verde’s games are in Mexico.

Q

Why is the visa bond policy controversial for World Cup fans?

A

Because the average annual income in these countries is around USD 5,000, meaning the bond could make travel unaffordable for many supporters.

Q

Will the visa bond apply to players and staff?

A

That remains unclear. While teams are generally exempt from travel bans, Iran’s staff have previously faced US visa denials, raising doubts about exemptions.

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