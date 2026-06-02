FIFA World Cup 2026: Haiti’s Only Home-Based Player Granted US Visa To Join Squad

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Associated Press
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Haiti’s only home-based player Woodensky Pierre has secured a US visa to join teammates for the FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Haiti Woodensky Pierre granted United States of America visa details
Haiti’s Woodensky Pierre warms up during a training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Petion-ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, May 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Summary of this article

  • Woodensky Pierre, the only home-based Haiti squad member, has been granted a US visa

  • Pierre trained locally in Port-au-Prince while awaiting clearance, as Haiti’s stadium was deemed unsafe

  • Haiti spokesperson Thecieux Jeanty confirmed Pierre’s arrival in Florida

The U.S. government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti’s national soccer team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday.

Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti’s soccer federation spokesperson, told The Associated Press that Pierre is scheduled to travel to Florida on Tuesday.

“It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness,” he said.

Teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time it appeared on soccer’s biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team’s stadium in Haiti’s capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its “home” World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger and gang violence.

Haiti will play World Cup warmup matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Peru on Friday.

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Haiti opens World Cup play on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Scotland, then plays five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

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