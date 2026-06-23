When Nature Stopped Time: Inside The 130-Minute Storm Delay In Philly

When nature wants to play, even the all-powerful FIFA must oblige. On Monday, June 22, 2026, the World Cup witnessed its first severe-weather suspension during the France vs Iraq, Group I clash at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field). Triggered by nearby lightning under NOAA guidelines, standard safety protocols halted the game at halftime for 130 minutes, long enough to complete a full game. Local travel advisories had warned fans hours earlier, but a crowd of 68,344 still arrived. Eventually, they were forced into crowded concourses once torrential rain hit the venue. For the sequestered players and waiting fans, it became a draining battle against time and fading adrenaline. Yet, when play resumed, France showed focus through the chaos. Kylian Mbappe hit a brace on his 100th international outing before an Ousmane Dembele strike as Les Bleus, the 2022 finalists, won 3-0 and advanced to the round of 32. Here are glimpses from an unforgettable Philadelphia night.

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Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A sign is shown advising fans to exit seating as a severe weather storm hits during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
1/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) directs Ground staff where to squeegee water from the pitch following a weather delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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2/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
France warms up ahead of the resumption of play in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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3/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Workers remove excess water from the pitch following a weather delay during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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4/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans are warned to seek shelter from approaching thunder storm during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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5/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Pitch workers gather in a sheltered area of the stadium during a thunderstorm warning in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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6/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Water floods a tunnel that leads to the field during a weather delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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7/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A photographer leaves the field as rain stops play during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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8/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A security stands in the rain as play is stopped during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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9/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Players warm up after a weather delay during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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10/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A sign advising fans of a weather delay is displayed during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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11/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Heavy rain falls during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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12/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A sign advising fans of a weather delay is displayed during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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13/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans wait in a sheltered area of the stadium as bad weather halts play during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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14/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans wait in a sheltered area of the stadium as bad weather halts play during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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15/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
A sign is shown advising fans to exit seating as a severe weather storm hits during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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16/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans of France reacts after a weather delay during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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17/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans seek shelter during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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18/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans wait for play to resume during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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19/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans react after a weather delay during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
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20/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Fans watch the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq under the rain in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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21/21
Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
France's Jules Kounde (5) kicks the ball as water splashes on the pitch following a weather delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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