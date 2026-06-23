When Nature Stopped Time: Inside The 130-Minute Storm Delay In Philly
When nature wants to play, even the all-powerful FIFA must oblige. On Monday, June 22, 2026, the World Cup witnessed its first severe-weather suspension during the France vs Iraq, Group I clash at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field). Triggered by nearby lightning under NOAA guidelines, standard safety protocols halted the game at halftime for 130 minutes, long enough to complete a full game. Local travel advisories had warned fans hours earlier, but a crowd of 68,344 still arrived. Eventually, they were forced into crowded concourses once torrential rain hit the venue. For the sequestered players and waiting fans, it became a draining battle against time and fading adrenaline. Yet, when play resumed, France showed focus through the chaos. Kylian Mbappe hit a brace on his 100th international outing before an Ousmane Dembele strike as Les Bleus, the 2022 finalists, won 3-0 and advanced to the round of 32. Here are glimpses from an unforgettable Philadelphia night.
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