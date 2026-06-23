'Words Fall Short': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts After Receiving India Jersey - Watch

BCCI shares video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his Indian jersey for the first time
Sooryavanshi described this feeling as which cannot be put into words
Sooryavanshi received his maiden India call-up in T20Is for Ireland-England tour
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian cricket's latest teenage sensation, has shared his first reaction after being selected for the national side for the T20 tour of Ireland and England.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the 15-year-old on its social media channels, where he described receiving his India jersey with his name on the back as the biggest moment of his young career so far, adding that he was short of words to express his emotions.
"Words can't explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, and today that dream is fulfilled," Sooryavanshi said in a brief video posted by BCCI on its social media handles.
"The biggest step in the journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," he added.
Sooryavanshi said he deeply cherishes the moment he unboxed his India T-shirt with his name imprinted on the back.
"I just felt it like a dream, the moment I saw that T-shirt. I couldn't stop smiling," he said.
"Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen and when it finally does, you don't know how to react. That's what exactly I felt," he beamed.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could make his international debut against Ireland in the two-match T20I series in Belfast on June 26 and 28, which is followed by a five-match series against England.
If he appears against either Ireland or England, Sooryavanshi could become the youngest ever international cricketer for India at 15, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 16 years and 205 days.
Sooryavanshi's Incredible Rise Through The Ranks
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi first shot to prominence when he smashed a 38-ball century against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the age of 14, becoming the youngest T20 centurion in the game.
However, his real test came in his second IPL season, with many questioning whether the teenager could build on the exploits of his debut campaign or suffer a dip in form.
The left-handed opener silenced those doubts with a stellar season for RR, amassing 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230 and winning the Orange Cap at the age of 15. His performances strengthened his case for a place in India's already settled T20I setup, and the Bihar-born batter now stands on the verge of creating history.