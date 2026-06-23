Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group K Fixture At Houston Stadium

Flags for Portugal and Uzbekistan are displayed ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan. AP/Karen Warren

1/13 Fans of Portugal cheer before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP





2/13 Portugal's Diogo Dalot, left, handles a pair of boots on the pitch before the World Cup Group K soccer match AP/Ashley Landis





3/13 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during warmup before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan AP/Ashley Landis





4/13 Fans of Portugal before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP





5/13 A fan holds a sign ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP/Karen Warren





6/13 Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles ahead of their side's match against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium AP/Ashley Landis





7/13 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (8) enter the pitch for warm up AP





8/13 Fans of Portugal cheer before the kickoff the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP





9/13 Fans of Portugal cheer before the kickoff the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP/Ashley Landis





10/13 Flags for Portugal and Uzbekistan are displayed ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan. AP/Karen Warren





11/13 Portugal players pose before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, AP/Ashley Landis





12/13 Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Ronaldo starts for Portugal. AP





13/13 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. Ashley Landis/AP Photo





