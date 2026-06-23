Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group K Fixture At Houston Stadium
Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Live Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Stadium sets the stage for a dramatic rescue mission as Portugal and Uzbekistan clash in a high-stakes Group K encounter today. Following losses in their opening outings, safety nets no longer exist. Defeat for either side, and the campaign is as good as over. For Portugal, the narrative has shifted from pre-tournament hype to a fight for survival. Roberto Martinez's European Selecao will enter the pitch wounded and heavily criticised following a shock 1-1 draw with DR Congo at the same venue. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan arrived from Mexico, assuming the role of sacrificial lamb in what looks like a mismatch fixture against a side led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself is fighting a narrative of decline. The Uzbeks suffered a 1-3 defeat in their debut outing. Yet, under Fabio Cannavaro's setup, the White Wolves can feast on Portuguese anxiety. And they are hungry. See the best photos from the POR vs UZB football match here:
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