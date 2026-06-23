Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group K Fixture At Houston Stadium

Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Live Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Stadium sets the stage for a dramatic rescue mission as Portugal and Uzbekistan clash in a high-stakes Group K encounter today. Following losses in their opening outings, safety nets no longer exist. Defeat for either side, and the campaign is as good as over. For Portugal, the narrative has shifted from pre-tournament hype to a fight for survival. Roberto Martinez's European Selecao will enter the pitch wounded and heavily criticised following a shock 1-1 draw with DR Congo at the same venue. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan arrived from Mexico, assuming the role of sacrificial lamb in what looks like a mismatch fixture against a side led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself is fighting a narrative of decline. The Uzbeks suffered a 1-3 defeat in their debut outing. Yet, under Fabio Cannavaro's setup, the White Wolves can feast on Portuguese anxiety. And they are hungry. See the best photos from the POR vs UZB football match here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Flags for Portugal and Uzbekistan are displayed ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan. AP/Karen Warren
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Fans of Portugal cheer before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Portugal's Diogo Dalot, left, handles a pair of boots on the pitch before the World Cup Group K soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during warmup before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan AP/Ashley Landis
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Fans of Portugal before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
A fan holds a sign ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP/Karen Warren
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles ahead of their side's match against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium AP/Ashley Landis
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (8) enter the pitch for warm up AP
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Fans of Portugal cheer before the kickoff the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Fans of Portugal cheer before the kickoff the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston AP/Ashley Landis
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Flags for Portugal and Uzbekistan are displayed ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan. AP/Karen Warren
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Portugal Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Portugal players pose before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, AP/Ashley Landis
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Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score:FIFA World Cup 2026
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Ronaldo starts for Portugal. AP
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. Ashley Landis/AP Photo
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