Norway Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In New Jersey
Norway Vs Senegal Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The New York New Jersey Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to host an exciting match between Norway and Senegal as part of the fourth game in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams will be vying for a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament alongside France and Iraq. Norway commenced their campaign with a remarkable 4-1 victory over Iraq. This marks their first participation in the FIFA World Cup since 1998. Norway outperformed Italy in the World Cup qualifiers and is anticipated to have a strong performance in the current tournament. In contrast, Senegal enters this match following a 3-1 defeat to France in their opening game. They posed challenges for France in the first half, but it was Mbappe and Olise who netted the first goal in the 66th minute. Catch the best photos from NOR vs SEN, FIFA World Cup 2026 match here
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