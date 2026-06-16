Wimbledon 2026: Serena-Venus Williams To Play Doubles Together For First Time In 10 Years

In all, their records at the All England Club look like this: Seven singles titles for Serena and five singles titles for Venus at Wimbledon; those six Wimbledon doubles titles together; a mixed doubles title for Serena with Max Mirnyi at Wimbledon in 1998; plus a singles gold medal for Serena at the 2012 London Olympics and a doubles gold for the sisters at the same Games. Count ‘em up and it makes for 21 trophies and medals — because their powerful serves always did more damage on grass than any other surface.