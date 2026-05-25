Kangana Ranaut Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Criticising Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look: ‘She’s Not Here To Please You’

From sculptural gowns to dramatic couture, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served multiple breathtaking looks at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. While her fans and well-wishers are all praise for her looks, a section of netizens trolled the former Miss World for her Cannes appearances. Some made age-shaming comments, while many made distasteful remarks on her outfits. This is not the first time Rai has been trolled for her Cannes appearances; it has been happening for many years now.