Kangana Ranaut Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Criticising Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look: ‘She’s Not Here To Please You’

Kangana Ranaut reacted to trolls who slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look.
She shared a pic of Aishwarya in a blue gown and was all praise for the actress.
Like previous years, this year too, a section of netizens age-shamed Rai and trolled her for her looks.
From sculptural gowns to dramatic couture, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served multiple breathtaking looks at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. While her fans and well-wishers are all praise for her looks, a section of netizens trolled the former Miss World for her Cannes appearances. Some made age-shaming comments, while many made distasteful remarks on her outfits. This is not the first time Rai has been trolled for her Cannes appearances; it has been happening for many years now.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has defended Aishwarya, slamming trolls for criticising the actress for her Cannes look.
Kangana Ranaut defends Aishwarya Rai's Cannes looks
In Aishwarya’s support, Kangana shared a post on Instagram, giving a befitting reply to trolls.
Sharing a pic of Aishwarya in a blue gown, she wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression. It is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got? (sic).”
She added, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks (sic).”
Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's post here.