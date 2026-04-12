Bollywood By Choice | Madhubala, Kishore Kumar, Pancham And Hindi Cinema’s Fear Of The Truth

The central issue with making biopics on figures like R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar is not whether these lives merit cinematic exploration. The real concern is whether Bollywood will portray them with honesty and depth or reduce them to sanitised tributes designed for mass appeal.

G
Giridhar Jha
Updated on:
Published at:
R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar
R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Despite repeated criticism for producing overly eulogistic portrayals of well-known personalities, Bollywood continues to revisit real-life stories.

  • Its latest subjects are the cinematic legends R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar.

  • As Bollywood prepares to bring these iconic figures to the screen, it faces the dilemma of continuing to produce visually appealing but shallow tributes or embracing an honest and nuanced storytelling.

Bollywood has returned to what it arguably does worst: biopics.

Despite repeated criticism for producing superficial and overly eulogistic portrayals of well-known personalities, the Hindi film industry continues to revisit real-life stories.

Its latest subjects—R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar—are undeniably compelling figures whose lives combined enormous talent, personal struggles and enduring legacies.

The central issue, however, is not whether these lives merit cinematic exploration—they undoubtedly do. The real concern is whether Bollywood will portray them with honesty and depth or reduce them to sanitised tributes designed for mass appeal.

Ramayana Still - Youtube
Bollywood By Choice | Ranbir’s Trial By Fire As Lord Rama In A Genre Avoided By The Biggest Stars

BY Giridhar Jha

Neeraj Pandey is reportedly developing a biopic on composer R.D. Burman, popularly known as Pancham. His life presents a narrative rich in contrasts: extraordinary artistic achievements juxtaposed with professional setbacks and personal hardships.

Burman rose to prominence with films such as Teesri Manzil (1966) and went on to compose music for over 300 films and numerous non-film albums across languages. His compositions stood out for their creative range, weaving diverse musical traditions into a distinctly new soundscape for Hindi cinema.

Related Content
Asha Bhosle Best Songs - Instagram
Asha Bhosle’s Best Songs: The Many Lives Of A Voice That Defined Indian Cinema
A still from ‘Sholay’ (1975) - IMDb
Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance
Emraan Hashmi - X
Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi
Madhubala - IMDB
Madhubala Death Anniversary | Fame, Feminism And Foreclosed Futures
Related Content

Even decades later, his compositions continue to resonate across generations, including younger audiences discovering his music in the digital era. Yet, his career was far from a consistent success.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor - Illustration
Bollywood By Choice | Ranveer Vs Ranbir: Dhurandhar Triggers The Post-Khan Race To The Top

BY Giridhar Jha

The 1980s proved particularly challenging, with a series of commercial failures leading to his marginalisation within the industry. Importantly, this decline was not due to a lack of musical quality. Several compositions from this period remain popular and critically admired.

However, Bollywood’s longstanding obsession with box-office performance meant that Burman was increasingly viewed as a ‘jinx’. This phase of his life highlights the industry’s tendency to equate commercial success with artistic worth.

Once celebrated as a trailblazer, Burman found himself struggling for opportunities, even as his music retained its creative brilliance. His eventual comeback, with films such as Gardish (1993) and 1942: A Love Story (1994), came late in his life, lending his story a poignant and somewhat tragic dimension.

In some respects, his trajectory mirrors that of Rajesh Khanna, Hindi cinema’s first superstar, who similarly experienced dramatic shifts in public and industry perception.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Still - IMDB
Bollywood By Choice | If Only ‘Propaganda’ Could Sell More Than Sex And Shah Rukh!

BY Giridhar Jha

Their stories illustrate how quickly fame can give way to neglect in an industry driven by shifting trends and commercial calculations. The success of Burman’s biopic will depend on whether it engages with these complexities.

Pandey previously directed a biographical film on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which was well received but benefited from being released during the cricketer’s peak popularity. In contrast, Burman’s story requires a more nuanced approach—one that acknowledges both triumph and decline without resorting to selective storytelling.

A similar challenge faces the proposed biopic on Madhubala, reportedly backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production. Widely remembered for her beauty, she was also a highly accomplished actor whose performances left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Her portrayal of Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam (1960), in particular, remains iconic.

However, Madhubala’s life extended far beyond her on-screen persona. Her relationship with Dilip Kumar, often described as one of Bollywood’s most poignant love stories, was shaped by personal and familial tensions. Her father’s significant influence over her career decisions and her role as the primary earner in her family added layers of complexity to her life.

Her eventual marriage to Kishore Kumar and her untimely death at 36 due to a congenital heart condition underscore the tragic aspects of her story.

RD Burman - Illustration
R. D. Burman Death Anniversary | On Compositions Of Pathos, Reflections And Sadness

BY Saumya Baijal

Any biographical film that seeks to do justice to her life must move beyond the image of a glamorous star and explore these deeper, often difficult realities.

Kishore Kumar himself represents another fascinating yet challenging subject for a biopic. Actor, singer, composer and maverick performer, he defied conventional norms throughout his career. His life has long attracted interest from filmmakers, including Anurag Basu, yet its inherent unpredictability makes it difficult to fit into a conventional narrative structure.

The broader issue lies in Bollywood’s inconsistent record with biographical films. While there have been notable successes such as Paan Singh Tomar (2012) and Dangal (2016), many biopics prioritise commercial viability over narrative integrity.

Films often avoid controversial aspects of their subjects’ lives, opting instead for simplified and celebratory portrayals. Even Sanju (2018), despite its superb performances, technical proficiency and box-office success, faced criticism for presenting a selective version of actor Sanjay Dutt’s life and downplaying contentious issues.

Madhubala - IMDB
Madhubala Death Anniversary | Fame, Feminism And Foreclosed Futures

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

This tendency to sanitise real-life stories undermines the very purpose of the biopic genre. The lives of individuals such as Pancham, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar were not linear success stories. Their legacies make sense only when seen through their struggles, inconsistencies and moments of failures.

Reducing such lives to straightforward narratives of achievement strips them of authenticity and deprives audiences of the opportunity to engage with the full complexity of these legendary stars.

As Bollywood prepares to bring these iconic figures to the screen, it faces a familiar dilemma. It can continue to produce visually appealing but ultimately shallow tributes, or it can embrace a more honest and nuanced approach to storytelling.

The choice will determine whether these films contribute meaningfully to cinematic discourse or simply reinforce existing patterns. The stories of R. D. Burman, Madhubala, and Kishore Kumar deserve more than reverence; they demand truth.

Commemorating Kishore Kumar’s 96th Birth Anniversary - Illustration
96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Shifts Gear, Smashes Rashid Khan | LSG - 109/4 (14)

  2. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

  5. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  4. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  5. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?