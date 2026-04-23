Sara Arjun Confirmed To Play Madhubala In Biopic Backed By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Report

Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in her biopic

A report in Variety India states that the biopic will be released directly on OTT and is set to go on floors in July 2026. The project, which had been in the news for years, faced delays due to budget problems. It gained momentum after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped in to back it. Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame will serve as the director of the Madhubala biopic.