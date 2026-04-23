Sara Arjun Confirmed To Play Madhubala In Biopic Backed By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Report

Sara Arjun has reportedly been roped in to play Madhubala with Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing the biopic.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Madhubala biopic
Sara Arjun in Madhubala biopic Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sara Arjun has reportedly been roped in to play Madhubala.

  • Earlier, Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda were in the running to portray the iconic actress.

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali will back the Madhubala biopic.

After several speculations around casting, the biopic on legendary actress Madhubala has finally found its lead. Reportedly, Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun is confirmed to play Madhubala on screen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will back the project. It will mark Sara's first big film after the Dhurandhar franchise.

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Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in her biopic

A report in Variety India states that the biopic will be released directly on OTT and is set to go on floors in July 2026. The project, which had been in the news for years, faced delays due to budget problems. It gained momentum after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped in to back it. Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame will serve as the director of the Madhubala biopic.

Earlier, Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda were in the running to portray the iconic actress. Replacing these actresses is a big feat for Sara Arjun, and it will yet again cement her position in the industry. We are sure that, like Dhurandhar, she will yet again mesmerise the audience with her grace and acting prowess.

Makers are currently hunting for the male roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, who played major parts in Madhubala’s personal life.

Makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Also, the cast details and title are yet to be revealed.

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Reports claim that the biopic will explore the complexities that Madhubala faced in her personal life, including her relationship with Dilip Kumar and her married life with Kishore Kumar. It will laso show her rise to stardom, her health issues and her death at the age of 36.

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