Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Collaborate With Ram Charan For A Historical Jungle Adventure Drama - Report

Ram Charan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

The portal quoted a source saying, “Originally, KV Vijayendra Prasad had written the script for Rowdy Rathore 2, but that didn’t shape up as expected. So, taking that material as the starting point, the story was rewritten by Gullak 2 and Shakti Shalini writer Durgesh Singh. The story is essentially a jungle adventure drama, but set in the past. The script has been adapted to suit Ram’s personality. It will be helmed by a top Bollywood director.”