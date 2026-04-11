Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Collaborate With Ram Charan For A Historical Jungle Adventure Drama - Report

Summary of this article
Ram Charan reportedly teams up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming project.
It is said to be a historical jungle adventure drama.
It is reportedly mounted as a pan-India film.
We might soon see Ram Charan in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. In 2024, Bhansali and Charan reportedly planned to team up for a period drama based on author Amish Tripathi’s Legend of Suheldev, but the project didn't take off. Now, a report in Mid-day claims that the RRR star will headline Bhansali’s next project, a historical jungle adventure drama. Here are the details.
Ram Charan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
The portal quoted a source saying, “Originally, KV Vijayendra Prasad had written the script for Rowdy Rathore 2, but that didn’t shape up as expected. So, taking that material as the starting point, the story was rewritten by Gullak 2 and Shakti Shalini writer Durgesh Singh. The story is essentially a jungle adventure drama, but set in the past. The script has been adapted to suit Ram’s personality. It will be helmed by a top Bollywood director.”
In February, the Gangubai Kathiawadi announced his production, Jai Somnath, to be directed by Ketan Mehta.
On Ram Charan and Bhansali's film, the source informed that it is being mounted as a pan-India film, to be made in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. “Bhansali and Ram Charan were earlier in talks for the story of Maharaja Suheldev. While that didn’t work out, this is an equally ambitious project,” the source added.
Ram Charan's upcoming projects
Ram Charan's next release is Peddi, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the sports drama is scheduled to hit the screens on April 30, but reports claim that it might get postponed to June.
The official confirmation on the new release date is awaited.