Ram Charan Sustains Injury During Action Scene On Peddi Set, Resumes Shoot

Ram Charan health update

The actor’s team confirmed the incident and stated that he has already resumed work. As per Hindustan Times, the team said Ram Charan was shooting an action sequence on March 24, 2026, when he had the injury. The injury was above his eye, and he went through four sutures. The team also clarified that his eye was fine and that he had resumed work. It was a minor injury and nothing to be worried about.