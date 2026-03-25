Ram Charan Sustains Injury During Action Scene On Peddi Set, Resumes Shoot

Summary of this article
Recently, reports suggested that Ram Charan sustained an injury on the sets of Peddi.
The actor's team clarified that it was a minor injury and there is nothing to worry about.
Peddi is slated for release in theatres on April 30, 2026.
Ram Charan's next Peddi is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. From its powerful announcement glimpse and striking first-look posters to teaser glimpses and chartbuster tracks, everything about the film has generated excitement among fans. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu sports action drama will hit the theatres in the last week of April. It is currently under production, and reports claimed that Ram Charan sustained an injury on the sets.
Ram Charan's injury on Peddi set
There have been reports claiming that Ram Charan suffered an injury near his eye during a high-octane action block for Peddi at Gachibowli Stadium yesterday.
While some reports claimed that there was only a minor bruise and nothing serious. Doctors have advised him to take two days' rest.
Ram Charan health update
The actor’s team confirmed the incident and stated that he has already resumed work. As per Hindustan Times, the team said Ram Charan was shooting an action sequence on March 24, 2026, when he had the injury. The injury was above his eye, and he went through four sutures. The team also clarified that his eye was fine and that he had resumed work. It was a minor injury and nothing to be worried about.
Peddi's teaser will be launched on March 27, which marks Ram Charan's 41st birthday. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman.
The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 30, 2026.