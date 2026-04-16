Peddi Postponed Once Again: Ram Charan's Film Pushed To June

Peddi Delayed: Ram Charan's sports-action drama will now hit the theatres in June. Makers explain the reason

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Peddi release delayed
Ram Charan Peddi postponed to June Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ram Charan's Peddi has been pushed from April 30 to June.

  • The new release date is yet to be announced.

  • The makers also revealed the reason behind the delay.

Ram Charan's Peddi has been delayed again. The sports-action drama was scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026. There had been reports that the film might be postponed to June. However, there was no official confirmation. On Wednesday, the makers released a statement confirming Peddi has been pushed and also revealed the reason behind the delay.

Peddi postponed to June

Peddi was initially scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday, but got pushed to April 30, 2026. Fans now have to wait till June 2026 to witness the film on screen.

The makers, in the statement, expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the songs and glimpses of Peddi.

Why is Peddi postponed?

Revealing the delay behind the delay, the makers wrote, "The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film and we're extremely happy."

"We feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection," the statement read further.

The makers also assured that Peddi's new release date will be announced soon.

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Peddi teaser 

The teaser started with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?"

The video shows Ram Charan as a pehelwan with a well-toned physique, and it shows that he gave it all for the character.

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Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

It is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

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