Peddi Unveils Ram Charan's Intense Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse On Actor's Birthday

The new glimpse of Peddi shows Ram Charan's transformation as a wrestler, showing grit and discipline.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Peddi glimpse
Ram Charan Peddi glimpse Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • After showing Ram Charan's transition into cricket, the makers unveiled his look as a wrestler in Peddi.

  • Peddi will hit the screens on April 30, 2026.

  • Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

On Ram Charan's 41st birthday, the makers of Peddi unveiled the actor's jaw-dropping new wrestler look as Peddi Pehelwan. So far, we have seen Ram Charan in his cricket avatar, and now he has transitioned into a wrestler. The makers have kept the authenticity intact, and the RRR star has undergone a massive transformation for his role. The BGM accentuates the atmosphere of the film.

Ram Charan Peddi glimpse

Ram Charan's first glimpse as Peddi Pehelwan is a very special gift to his fans on his birthday. With Peddi, he has ventured into a different space altogether and promises to enthral the audience once again with his stellar act.

The actor gets into the Akhada with grit and discipline. He swings the Gada relentlessly with his bulked-up physique, exuding a ferocious aura in every frame.

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Ram Charan Sustains Injury During Action Scene On Peddi Set, Resumes Shoot

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's Peddi Pehelwan's glimpse.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

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Ever since its announcement, the project has generated anticipation among fans and within the industry. Ram Charan’s transition from cricket to wrestling is one of the best transitions in the industry.

Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan's eye injury - Instagram
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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the sports drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 30, 2026.

Ram Charan recently sustained a minor eye injury for which he underwent surgery in Hyderabad.

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