Ram Charan's Eyelid Injury On Peddi Sets: Chiranjeevi Thanks Doctor For 'Timely And Skilful Surgery'

Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to the doctor for "timely and skilful" surgery on his son Ram Charan, who sustained an injury on Peddi sets.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Ram Charans eye injury
Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan's eye injury Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ram Charan suffered an injury near his eye during a high-octane action scene for Peddi.

  • He underwent eyelid surgery in Hyderabad.

  • Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to the doctor for "timely and skilful" surgery.

Telugu star Ram Charan recently sustained a minor eye injury while shooting for his upcoming film, Peddi. He also underwent surgery in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi thanked the doctor for the "timely and skilful" surgery, acknowledging the doctor's "craftsmanship" in helping Ram Charan to recover.

Ram Charan's eyelid surgery

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared a picture of Dr Sudhakar Prasad, the Hyderabad-based doctor who performed the surgery on Ram Charan's eyelid. Expressing his gratitude to the doctor, the megastar wrote, "Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise."

"Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you," he added.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela also thanked Dr Subba Reddy and Dr Sudhakar Prasad in the comments section.

Ram Charan sustains injury during Peddi shoot - X
Ram Charan Sustains Injury During Action Scene On Peddi Set, Resumes Shoot

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan's eye injury on Peddi sets

The production team, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified, "We'd like to clarify the recent discussions regarding a small incident on the sets of Peddi, reassuring everyone that the RRR star is "perfectly fine and in good health."

The team added, "He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out. He is set to resume shooting tomorrow without any interruptions to the filming schedule."

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The makers also assured that there was no cause for concern, and the production resumed smoothly.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi will hit the screens on April 30, 2026. Its teaser will be unveiled on March 27, coinciding with Ram Charan's 41st birthday. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

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