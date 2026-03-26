Ram Charan's Eyelid Injury On Peddi Sets: Chiranjeevi Thanks Doctor For 'Timely And Skilful Surgery'

Ram Charan's eyelid surgery

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared a picture of Dr Sudhakar Prasad, the Hyderabad-based doctor who performed the surgery on Ram Charan's eyelid. Expressing his gratitude to the doctor, the megastar wrote, "Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise."