Peddi Postponed Again? Ram Charan's Film Likely To Release In June - Reports

Ram Charan-starrer Tamil film Peddi has generated anticipation and buzz among fans and within the industry ever since its announcement. The glimpse of Ram Charan as Pehelwan, showing his transition from cricket to wrestling, was shared recently. It has doubled the excitement, and cinephiles can't wait to see the RRR star back on screen. But the latest reports might disappoint Ram Charan's fans as the sports drama might be postponed to June.