Peddi Postponed Again? Ram Charan's Film Likely To Release In June - Reports

Summary of this article
Peddi is scheduled to hit the screens on April 30, 2026.
But latest reports state that the Ram Charan-starrer might be postponed.
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.
Ram Charan-starrer Tamil film Peddi has generated anticipation and buzz among fans and within the industry ever since its announcement. The glimpse of Ram Charan as Pehelwan, showing his transition from cricket to wrestling, was shared recently. It has doubled the excitement, and cinephiles can't wait to see the RRR star back on screen. But the latest reports might disappoint Ram Charan's fans as the sports drama might be postponed to June.
It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 30 as of now. The makers are yet to issue a statement on Peddi's delay.
Peddi booking cancelled
The makers are reportedly considering pushing the release and are expected to announce Peddi's new date soon. The production house asked the US distributors to hold the advance bookings, which were to open on April 9.
Prathyangira Cinemas, a distribution firm in North America, wrote in X that Peddi makers asked them not to open the advance bookings for the film until further notice. The post has sparked speculation that the release has been postponed.
This would be the second time delay for Peddi if it is postponed to June. Earlier, it was scheduled to debut in cinemas on March 27, and was pushed to April 30.
Peddi movie delay reason
Reports claim that the team hasn't completed the shoot, with two songs and several important scenes yet to be shot. The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is also said to be the reason for the postponement.
The team is now planning to release after the IPL ends, possibly in June.
About Peddi
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.
It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.
Ram Charan recently sustained a minor eye injury while shooting, for which he underwent surgery in Hyderabad.