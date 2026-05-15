What Went Wrong For Nikhat Zareen In CWG, Asiad Trials? Boxer Opens Up On ‘Torture’ Of SAI-BFI Selection Tussle

Summary of this article
Nikhat Zareen said boxers suffered amid the BFI-SAI selection dispute
The assessment system was scrapped, making weeks of tests and preparation meaningless
Nikhat lost the trials, missed the CWG and Asian Games, and will now focus on Olympic qualifiers
Nikhat Zareen has revealed that Indian boxers endured a chaotic and mentally draining fortnight as the standoff between the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India threw the selection process into disarray, leaving athletes uncertain and under intense pressure.
The 29-year-old said the uncertainty over the past two weeks was mentally exhausting, with boxers forced to adjust to changing schedules, strict weight checks and a selection process that was eventually scrapped midway.
The dispute began after SAI objected to BFI’s proposed assessment-based selection method, which had replaced the usual trial system for choosing squads for this year’s major multi-sport events.
The federation had initially planned to evaluate boxers across several parameters, including fitness, attendance, physical tests and sparring performance, but the process was halted after complaints from athletes and intervention from SAI. That forced the BFI to revert to open trials.
Speaking on the sidelines of the selection trials, Nikhat told PTI that the athletes were the worst affected by the back-and-forth between the two bodies.
“The last two weeks was like torture for us boxers. I don't want to blame any one person or body. But the athletes got crushed between the issue between those two (SAI and BFI),” Nikhat told PTI.
The national camp was originally scheduled to start on April 25, but delays in administrative clearance pushed everything back. For boxers competing in lighter categories, that meant maintaining strict weight for weeks without knowing when the actual competition would begin.
“We were told the camp will start from 25th April but then the (SAI) sanction didn't come. Then they said once the camp starts on April 29 the assessment system will also start.
“They told us that if you are missing training or modifying it points would be deducted. We also had to adhere to weight targets. First five per cent bodyweight than four than two and then one they kept taking weight till May 10.”
The uncertainty did not end there. Even after the camp began, planned sparring sessions were delayed, and the final decision to hold traditional trials came only days later.
“Then sparring session was to start on May 11. Then that also got postponed and then on May 13 the trials began,” Nikhat told PTI.
Under the original assessment system, boxers were being scored on several off-ring criteria, including physical tests such as the beep test and strength drills. But once the federation reverted to trials, those scores were discarded entirely.
Nikhat said the sudden change left many athletes frustrated after weeks of intense preparation under the belief that every training session and every test would matter.
“We were given a plan and we all were following it. We had physical test, beep test, strength test and everyone gave their best. In the end, we were told that whatever tests we took, the points given won't be counted.
“As a boxer we were focused and training, we were stressing over missing training as it would lead to point deduction. Keeping that in mind, we even trained through niggles. And in the end we were told it won't count. So that was very disappointing,” she told PTI.
Nikhat’s campaign at the trials ended in the 51kg semifinals, where she lost 1-4 to Sakshi Chaudhary. The defeat ruled her out of India’s squads for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.
The boxer from Telangana admitted the setback has left her drained after a long stretch without a break since the start of last year. She said she now plans to step away from the ring for a while before shifting focus to the bigger target of next year’s Olympic qualification cycle.
“I am mentally and physically drained I haven't been able to spend time at home properly. Since January 2025, I haven't got a break. Now I want to take a break and want to prepare for future tournaments,” Nikhat told PTI.
“It was disappointing that I was not able to qualify for the CWG and Asian Games. If I had I would tried to change the colour of my medal (at Asian Games). But now, I'm looking at the bigger picture which the World (Olympic) qualifiers,” she said.
With the BFI expected to send only the first and second-ranked boxers for international competitions this season, Nikhat now has not much to look forward to in the immediate calendar, making the break all but inevitable as she regroups for the Olympic qualifiers ahead.