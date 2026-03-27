Shatrughan Sinha 'Wholeheartedly' Supports Sonakshi Sinha's Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil wedding at their residence in 2024.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi-Zaheer's interfaith wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shatrughan Sinha has backed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith wedding, saying they are adults now.

  • Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil wedding at their residence in 2024.

  • Earlier, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with their wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23, 2024. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members and close ones. They ditched the traditional wedding ceremony and opted for a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Ahead of the wedding, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with his daughter's decision to have an interfaith marriage, which led to a strained relationship between them. Some reports also claimed that he would not attend the wedding. Later, the veteran actor quashed the rumours and blessed the couple.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal - Instagram
Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage

In an interview with News18, Shatrughan, 79, while opening up about his daughter's interfaith marriage, gave reference to his residence named 'Ramayana'. He confirmed that everything is fine and they are happy with the union. “Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hain dono (Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other),” he said, adding that both Sonakshi and Zaheer “look absolutely made for each other.”

On Sonakshi's decision, the actor said he supports them "wholeheartedly". “Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)," he said.

Related Content
When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle - S.Gopakumar
When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle
Zaheer Khan - X/@imzaheer
BCCI Approaches Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh For Specialised Camps At Centre Of Excellence
Shatrughan Sinha Bombay High Court personality Rights Plea - Instagram
Shatrughan Sinha Moves Bombay High Court Over Personality Rights, ‘Khamosh’
Lee Seo Jun - Instagram
Lee Seo Jun Marriage: Hospital Playlist Star To Wed Girlfriend In Spring
Related Content
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal meet for a potluck meal - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, Sinha, slamming those who trolled his daughter and son-in-law, told Times Now, “My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.” He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say).”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Check Overall Head-To-Head Record Of This South Indian Derby

  5. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Warns Attack on Iran to "Escalate and Expand"

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’