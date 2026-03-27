Shatrughan Sinha 'Wholeheartedly' Supports Sonakshi Sinha's Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23, 2024. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members and close ones. They ditched the traditional wedding ceremony and opted for a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Ahead of the wedding, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with his daughter's decision to have an interfaith marriage, which led to a strained relationship between them. Some reports also claimed that he would not attend the wedding. Later, the veteran actor quashed the rumours and blessed the couple.