Shatrughan Sinha 'Wholeheartedly' Supports Sonakshi Sinha's Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal

Summary of this article
Shatrughan Sinha has backed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith wedding, saying they are adults now.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil wedding at their residence in 2024.
Earlier, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with their wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23, 2024. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members and close ones. They ditched the traditional wedding ceremony and opted for a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Ahead of the wedding, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with his daughter's decision to have an interfaith marriage, which led to a strained relationship between them. Some reports also claimed that he would not attend the wedding. Later, the veteran actor quashed the rumours and blessed the couple.
Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage
In an interview with News18, Shatrughan, 79, while opening up about his daughter's interfaith marriage, gave reference to his residence named 'Ramayana'. He confirmed that everything is fine and they are happy with the union. “Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hain dono (Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other),” he said, adding that both Sonakshi and Zaheer “look absolutely made for each other.”
On Sonakshi's decision, the actor said he supports them "wholeheartedly". “Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)," he said.
Earlier, Sinha, slamming those who trolled his daughter and son-in-law, told Times Now, “My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.” He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say).”