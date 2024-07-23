Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. The couple has slowly become one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Iqbal revealed that having an intimate wedding was not on his list. He, in fact, wanted to elope with Sinha. However, he stuck to the intimate wedding when he realized that the wedding would not have been legal in India.
In a conversation with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opened up about their intimate wedding. Iqbal revealed that he wanted to elope with Sinha and get married in another country. He said, “I wanted to elope! As in, not elope, but bounce from the country, go somewhere, get married, and then come back. But then I got to know that the wedding wouldn’t have been valid in India! You can’t go to Vegas and get married, that’s not allowed.”
He revealed that after he found out that the marriage would not be legally recognized in India, he stuck to Sinha’s plan of having an intimate wedding. Sinha said, “I always wanted a very intimate wedding. He is okay as long as our most important people were there, which is our friends and family, who were present at the signing. We opened it out to all the people we know, who have been a part of our lives. That’s how we always wanted to be. Zaheero and Sona ki shaadi hai, party toh banti hai. That’s exactly what it was, one big party.”
Sinha and Iqbal tied the knot in a civil ceremony that was held at their apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 23. While the wedding was attended by their close friends and families, their reception was a star-studded event and was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. They dated each other for seven years before getting married. They met at a party thrown by Salman Khan.