Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Sunday, August 11. 'Heeramandi' co-director Mitakshara Kumar was also present. Sonakshi, Zaheer, Ali, Richa and Mitakshara enjoyed a potluck meal. Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from their meet. She also revealed they went into a 'food coma' post having lunch.
The first picture featured all five smiling while posing at the camera, as they sat in front of a table with scrumptious food and crockery. Zaheer sat beside his wife Sonakshi and smiled. In the second picture, the actress gave a closer look at the sweets which included gulab jamuns, rasgullas and chocolate pastries. The third picture was taken after the potluck was over. All five were seen relaxing on a couch.
Sharing the photos, Sonakshi wrote, ''Sunday done right!!! Before - swipe for after!!'' and added #potluck #foodcoma.
Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha shared the same screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. Since then they have been sharing a great bond with each other.
After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, at the actress' new home in Bandra. It was a close-knit affair with only their family and close ones in attendance. The couple recently shared inside pictures from their one-month anniversary on social media.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16. They shared the good news with a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”. They are yet to reveal the face of their daughter.
On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the horror comedy 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.