Indo-Portuguese Cooperation: Extradition Of Wanted Narco-Fugitive Iqbal Singh

India has thanked the Portuguese government and its agencies for their support and cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-radical Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials
National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials bring wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera, in white, to produce before the Patiala House court, after his successful extradition from Portugal, in New Delhi Photo: PTI
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  • India thanked the Portuguese government for their cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-radical Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal.

  • On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Singh after successfully securing his extradition from Portugal.

  • He was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, to where he had absconded in 2020.

The quiet corridors of the Indian Embassy in Lisbon were abuzz this week, marking the end of a four-year international game of cat and mouse. In a significant victory for India’s counter-narcotics and anti-terror agencies, Iqbal Singh, better known in the underworld as Shera, was finally brought back to Indian soil. The extradition of the Amritsar native, who had been hiding in Portugal since 2020, signals a tightening of the net around the narco-terror modules that have long plagued the border state of Punjab.

For the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shera was never just another name on a wanted list. He was seen as a shadow operative—a key conspirator and handler who allegedly bridged the gap between Pakistani heroin suppliers and Indian distributors. By humanizing the scale of his operations, investigators describe a man who masterminded a complex web of logistics, turning the smuggling of narcotics into a primary engine for financing terror activities. When he fled to Portugal four years ago, he likely thought the distance would grant him anonymity; instead, it triggered a relentless diplomatic and legal pursuit.

NIA Arrests Alleged Pakistan-Linked Drug-Terror Handler After Portugal Extradition - | Representational
NIA Arrests Alleged Pakistan-Linked Drug-Terror Handler After Portugal Extradition

BY Outlook News Desk

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The operation was a masterclass in inter-agency coordination. From the high-stakes legal arguments in Portuguese courts to the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, the effort required a synchronized "all-hands-on-deck" approach involving the Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI, and the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Wednesday, that journey culminated at the Delhi airport. As Shera stepped off the plane from Lisbon, he was met not by the freedom of a new life, but by an NIA team ready to take him into custody.

India’s formal expression of gratitude to the Portuguese government highlights a growing era of international cooperation in the face of global crime. This was not just a win for the NIA; it was a validation of the bilateral extradition agreement between the two nations. As Shera prepares to face trial in India for drug trafficking and terror financing, the message from New Delhi is clear: the borders might be wide, but for those accused of destabilizing the nation, the world is getting much smaller.

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