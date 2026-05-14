Indo-Portuguese Cooperation: Extradition Of Wanted Narco-Fugitive Iqbal Singh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials bring wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera, in white, to produce before the Patiala House court, after his successful extradition from Portugal, in New Delhi Photo: PTI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials bring wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera, in white, to produce before the Patiala House court, after his successful extradition from Portugal, in New Delhi Photo: PTI