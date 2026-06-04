ICC Delegation Visits Bangladesh Ahead Of BCB Elections

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An ICC delegation visited Bangladesh to review developments in the BCB ahead of its June 7 election. The board is currently under an interim panel led by Tamim Iqbal after the previous regime was dissolved over alleged irregularities

ICC Delegation Visits Bangladesh Ahead Of BCB Elections
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials during the squad announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. | Photo: X/BCBTigers
Summary of this article

  • ICC delegation visited Bangladesh to review BCB developments ahead of June 7 elections

  • BCB is currently run by an interim panel led by Tamim Iqbal after the previous board was dissolved over alleged irregularities

  • The team met stakeholders amid ongoing off-field controversy surrounding past board decisions

A two-member ICC delegation visited Bangladesh to review the developments within the country's cricket board BCB ahead of its scheduled election on June 7.

The BCB is currently run by an interim committee headed by former opener Tamim Iqbal after the national sports council dissolved the previous regime led by Aminul Islam for alleged large scale irregularities.

"A two-member delegation appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), comprising ICC Board Directors Dr Mohammed A.S. Moosajee (Cricket South Africa) and Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe Cricket), recently visited Bangladesh to engage with a range of stakeholders to review developments linked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"The ICC wishes to clarify that the delegation will submit its findings and observations to the ICC Board in due course and will not be making any media comment on the matter," said the ICC in a statement.

It was also under Aminul Islam's tenure that BCB had decided to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India in retaliation to BCCI's instruction to KKR for removing senior pacer Mustafizur Raham from their IPL 2026 roster.

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