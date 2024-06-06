Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in a money laundering case in an alleged Chinese visa scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011.
Previously, interim bail was granted to three other accused in the case on personal bonds of rupees one lakh each. The three accused were Chidambaram's former chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, besides Vikas Makharia and Mansoor Siddiqi.
Chinese visa scam: What is the Case?
Central probe Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and three other accused in the alleged scam regarding issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister. The case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an FIR lodged by the CBI in the same case.
It has been reported that the amount of the laundered money is yet to be established and the alleged payment of ₹50 lakh bribe, as mentioned in the CBl case, cannot be considered as the basis of the present case.
Lok Sabha Election Win
In the Lok Sabha election 2024, Karti Chidambaram defeating AIADMK's Xavierdass by a margin of 2,05,664 votes from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu. Chidambaram bagged the Lok Sabha seat with 4,27,677 votes on June 4.
Speaking to ANI after the results, he stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have “rejected the BJP's Hindutva politics and have voted for a federal, secular, and inclusive government. This victory is clear in the election results".
"Tamil Nadu has given a very clear and decisive victory to the INDIA alliance led in Tamil Nadu by the chief Minister Mister MK Stalin. Tamil Nadu rejects the Hindutva politics of the BJP and the results reflect it very clearly. Tamil Nadu wants a federal government, a secular government, wants an egalitarian and inclusive government. And that is exactly what the Tamil Nadu people have voted for," he told ANI.