Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside

Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and three other accused in the alleged scam regarding the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister. The case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an FIR lodged by the CBI in the same case.