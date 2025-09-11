Israeli Filmmaker Avigail Sperber Hails Cultural Boycott As Necessary Solidarity

Sperber denounced the Producers’ Association’s subsequent repudiation of the pledge, because “as long as these atrocities are carried out in our name, we’re not doing enough. The responsibility is on us, too. And at a moment when I feel helpless, I’m hoping the world succeeds. That they do whatever it takes to force the Israeli government to stop this horrible war. To stop selling us weapons, to recognize a Palestinian state, to break the siege on Gaza. This is not a cry of victimhood. It is an admission of failure and a plea for help. It re-frames the boycott not as an attack, but as a painful but necessary act of solidarity. It is an unwelcome mirror, yes, but it is showing us the truth. The image is horrifying, but we cannot afford to look away any longer.”