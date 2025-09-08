1,200+ Film Workers Pledge To Not Work With Israeli Film Institutions Implicated In Genocide Of Palestinians

The pledge, published by Film Workers for Palestine, arrives at a time when the global film industry is being forced to confront its own silences. Screenwriter David Farr, one of the signatories, framed his support in stark moral terms: “As the descendant of Holocaust survivors, I am distressed and enraged by the actions of the Israeli state, which has for decades enforced an apartheid system on the Palestinian people whose land they have taken, and which is now perpetuating genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” The statement frames solidarity as both ethical responsibility and historical continuity in cinema, by asking those with influence to take a stand. It indicates that the global film fraternity is slowly, but steadily extending support in unambiguous terms to Palestinian artists who have called on their peers to confront racism, dehumanisation, and silence. Film Workers for Palestine takes inspiration from organisations like Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, who once refused to screen their work in apartheid South Africa.