1,200+ Film Workers Pledge To Not Work With Israeli Film Institutions Implicated In Genocide Of Palestinians

The pledge, fronted by Filmworkers for Palestine, frames solidarity as both ethical responsibility and historical continuity in cinema, by asking those with influence to take a stand.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prominent faces from the film industry sign a petition against Israeli film institutions
Prominent faces from the film industry sign a petition against Israeli film institutions Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Film workers across the globe are urging the international film industry to “do everything humanly possible” to end our complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

  • More than 1,200 filmmakers, actors, and film industry workers have signed so far.

  • The film workers pledge signals a watershed moment in the film industry for Palestinian rights.

More than 1,200 filmmakers, actors, and industry workers have signed a sweeping pledge refusing collaboration with Israeli film institutions tied to genocide and apartheid. The declaration, endorsed by figures like Ava DuVernay, Gael García Bernal, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Aimee Lou Wood, Joshua Oppenheimer, Riz Ahmed, and Tilda Swinton, marks an unprecedented rupture in global cinema’s complicity. For the first time at this scale, the industry’s power brokers are putting their names to a demand: the film world cannot stay silent while Gaza burns.

The pledge makes its position unmistakable: “As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror.”  During the ongoing devastation in Gaza engineered by Israel, filmmakers insist that neutrality is impossible. With the International Court of Justice affirming a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza, the signatories reject partnerships with Israeli festivals, broadcasters, production companies, and institutions implicated in apartheid and war crimes.

Related Content
Related Content
Palestine Narratives at Film Festivals - Illustration
Cinema, Solidarity, Resistance: How Palestine Permeates Every Film Festival This Year

BY Debanjan Dhar

The cultural conversation has only intensified with the recent reception of The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025), a film recounting the final days of a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year. Its Venice premiere ended with a 23-minute standing ovation, a haunting reminder of how art sharpens grief into memory and testimony. The film’s executive producers, including Brad Pitt, Jonathan Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and Alfonso Cuarón, ensured its story reverberated far beyond the festival hall.

The echo is intentional: history will remember whether cinema chose to look away or to confront Israel’s atrocities. The pledge commits its signatories to abstain from screening films, attending festivals, or partnering with Israeli film institutions tied to oppression. It is both boycott and solidarity, refusing complicity while affirming a duty to justice and freedom.

The pledge, published by Film Workers for Palestine, arrives at a time when the global film industry is being forced to confront its own silences. Screenwriter David Farr, one of the signatories, framed his support in stark moral terms: “As the descendant of Holocaust survivors, I am distressed and enraged by the actions of the Israeli state, which has for decades enforced an apartheid system on the Palestinian people whose land they have taken, and which is now perpetuating genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” The statement frames solidarity as both ethical responsibility and historical continuity in cinema, by asking those with influence to take a stand. It indicates that the global film fraternity is slowly, but steadily extending support in unambiguous terms to Palestinian artists who have called on their peers to confront racism, dehumanisation, and silence. Film Workers for Palestine takes inspiration from organisations like Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, who once refused to screen their work in apartheid South Africa. 

Many of the same figures had earlier joined the hundreds of Screen Actors Guild members who, in 2024, urged their union leadership to shield members from being blacklisted for their stance on Palestine. Parallely, the Norwegian Actors’ Equity Association recently advised its members to decline collaborations with Israeli cultural institutions complicit in the state’s machinery of violence.

The film's team on the Venice red carpet - AFP
Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Rocks Venice With Record 23-Minute-Plus Ovation Amid ‘Free Palestine’ Chants

BY Debanjan Dhar

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

  3. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  4. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  5. BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'